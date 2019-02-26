Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 With 21:9 Displays Introduced at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 With 21:9 Displays Introduced at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications

, 26 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 With 21:9 Displays Introduced at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 price starts $349.99, whereas the Xperia 10 Plus price has been set at $429.99

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia 10 Plus packs a 3,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC
  • Sony Xperia 10 packs a smaller 2,870mAh battery, Snapdragon 630 SoC
  • Both the phones run on Android Pie, sport dual rear cameras

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have been launched at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, alongside the flagship Xperia 1. The two phones fall in the mid-range segment, and come with dual rear cameras at the back. Staying true to tradition, the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus sport side-mounted fingerprint sensors as well. The two phones also include wide displays with 21:9 aspect ratio, same as the dimensions used by many blockbuster movies. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus packs a larger display, a bigger battery, a better processor, and improved camera specs compared to the Xperia 10 model.

"Our super mid-range line introduces our premium Sony innovations in our most accessible way possible." said Mitsuya Kishida, President at Sony Mobile Communications in a statement. "Our new 21:9 Wide display offers edge-to-edge entertainment in a sleek and slender hand-fit design."

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus price, availability

Sony Xperia 10 price has been set at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800) and will be available in Black, Navy Blue, Pink, and Silver colour options. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500) and will be available in Black, Gold, Navy Blue, and Silver colour options. Both the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will go on sale in the US on March 18. There's no word on India price and availability as of now.

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus design

Talking about the design, the mid-range phones are pretty much identical. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is a bit larger than the Xperia 10 in form factor. The two phones have a large forehead to incorporate all the sensors. There's a dual camera setup at the back aligned horizontally. The volume and power buttons, and the fingerprint scanner are situated on the right edge, while the SIM tray is situated on the left edge of the phones. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge, while the USB Type-C port sits on the bottom edge of the phones.

Sony Xperia 1 With 21:9 CinemaWide Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched at MWC 2019

Sony Xperia 10 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia 10 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box, and features a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

As for camera, the Sony Xperia 10 comes with one 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and another 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, HDR, hybrid autofocus, 5X digital zoom, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-motion movie recording, and more. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture and display flash support.

The Sony Xperia 10 packs a 2,870mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, eCompass, hall sensor, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, and proximity sensor. The phone supports high-resolution audio (Supported audio formats: LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, SmartAmplifier, Virtual Phones Technology, Stereo Recording, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio. The Sony Xperia 10 measures at 156x68x8.4 mm, and weighs 162 grams.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus specifications
The dual-SIM Sony Xperia 10 Plus also runs on Android Pie, but comes with a larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Sony Xperia L3 With 3,300mAh Battery Launched at MWC 2019

Coming to the optics, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus also sports a dual rear camera setup but with one 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, and another 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, HDR, hybrid autofocus, 5X digital zoom, 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-motion recording, and more. Up front, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus sports the same 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and display flash support.

xperia10plus main sony xperia 10 plus

Sony Xperia 10 Plus gold colour option

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus packs a larger 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, eCompass, hall sensor, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, and proximity sensor. The phone supports high-resolution audio (Supported audio formats: LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, SmartAmplifier, Virtual Phones Technology, Stereo Recording, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus measures at 167x73x8.3mm, and weighs 180 grams.

Sony's other MWC 2019 phone announcements include Xperia L3 and Xperia 1.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 10 Price, Sony Xperia 10 Specifications, Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Sony Xperia 10 Plus Price, Sony Xperia 10 Plus Specifications, Sony, MWC, MWC 2019
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Sony Xperia 1 With 21:9 CinemaWide Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype, Features Design Similar to Huawei Mate X
Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 With 21:9 Displays Introduced at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  3. Spotify Sued by Warner Music Ahead of India Launch, Company Hits Back
  4. Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype With Huawei Mate X-Like Design
  5. Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Neckband Headphones Launched
  6. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 With Infinity-U Displays
  7. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Galaxy S10 and Mi 9 Launch, Redmi Note 7 Launch Date, More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.