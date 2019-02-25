Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have been launched at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, alongside the flagship Xperia 1. The two phones fall in the mid-range segment, and come with dual rear cameras at the back. Staying true to tradition, the two phones sport side-mounted fingerprint sensors as well. The two phones introduce wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to what you'll find in many films. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus comes with a larger display, a bigger battery, a better processor, and better camera specs as well.

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus price, availability

Sony Xperia 10 price has been set at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800) and will be available in Black, Navy Blue, Pink, and Silver colour options. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500) and will be available in Black, Gold, Navy Blue, and Silver colour options. Both the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will go on sale in the US on March 18. There's no word on India price and availability as of now.

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus design

Talking about the design, the mid-range phones are pretty much identical. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is a bit larger than the Xperia 10 in form factor. The two phones have a large forehead to incorporate all the sensors. There's a dual camera setup at the back aligned horizontally. The volume and power buttons, and the fingerprint scanner are situated on the right edge, while the SIM tray is situated on the left edge of the phones. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge, while the USB Type-C port sits on the bottom edge of the phones.

Sony Xperia 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia 10 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box, and features a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

As for camera, the Sony Xperia 10 comes with one 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and another 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, HDR, hybrid autofocus, 5X digital zoom, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-motion movie recording, and more. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture and display flash support.

The Sony Xperia 10 packs a 2,870mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, eCompass, hall sensor, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, and proximity sensor. The phone supports high-resolution audio (Supported audio formats: LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, SmartAmplifier, Virtual Phones Technology, Stereo Recording, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio. The Sony Xperia 10 measures at 156x68x8.4 mm, and weighs 162 grams.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM Sony Xperia 10 Plus also runs on Android Pie, but comes with a larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the optics, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus also sports a dual rear camera setup but with one 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, and another 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, HDR, hybrid autofocus, 5X digital zoom, 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-motion recording, and more. Up front, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus sports the same 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and display flash support.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus gold colour option

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus packs a larger 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, eCompass, hall sensor, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, and proximity sensor. The phone supports high-resolution audio (Supported audio formats: LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, SmartAmplifier, Virtual Phones Technology, Stereo Recording, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus measures at 167x73x8.3mm, and weighs 180 grams.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.