Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition is a variant of the Xperia 1 that debuted earlier this year.

23 October 2019
Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition packs a 3,330mAh battery

Highlights
  • The new Sony phone comes with a professional Imaging Edge Mobile app
  • It is listed to go on sale in Japan on October 25
  • Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition has launched in Japan and the phone comes with an updated display and other few changes. The new phone is a variant of the Sony Xperia 1 phone that was introduced at MWC earlier this year. The Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition comes with support for LAN Ethernet connection via the USB Type-C port. Other key features of the Xperia 1 Professional Edition are identical to the Xperia 1, and it includes a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 3,330mAh battery, and 6.5-inch HDR compatible display.

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition price

The Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition is priced at JPY 143,000 (roughly Rs. 93,400), and has been listed in a single Black colour option for now. The Sony Japan listing suggests that the phone will go on sale starting October 25. There is no word on the international availability

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition specifications, features

Design wise, the Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition looks identical to the Sony Xperia 1. There are very small additions to the Professional Edition variant, the most notable being the Ethernet connectivity via the USB Type-C port. The cable required for this connectivity doesn't ship alongside the phone. Furthermore, the new variant comes with a pre-installed Imaging Edge Mobile app that allows users to transfer content wirelessly from Sony cameras to the phone. There's also the Transfer and Tagging add-on that allows users to create tags and voice captions to photos.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (1644x3840 pixels) OLED CinemaWide display along with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display panel supports 10-bit tonal gradation and has a wide colour space ITU-R BT.2020 and DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65. Further, there is a Master Monitor colour reproduction.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition has a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera setup has a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.6, 78-degree lens as well as OIS photo and hybrid OIS/ EIS video stabilisation support. Also, there is a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4, 135-degree wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4, 45-degree, telephoto lens that provides 2x optical zoom. The setup also features OIS photo and OIS/ EIS video stabilisation support.

There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat along with an f/2.0, 84-degree wide-angle lens. The Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and comes with Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1644x3840 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition, Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition Price, Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition Specifications, Sony, Sony Xperia 1
