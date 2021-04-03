Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia 1 III Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured April 14 Launch

The leak suggests Sony Xperia 1 III may be priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,500).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2021 17:24 IST
Sony Xperia 1 III Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured April 14 Launch

Sony Xperia 1 III flagship phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 III may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is tipped to feature a 120Hz display
  • Sony Xperia 1 III may become available to buy in June

Sony Xperia 1 III price and specifications have leaked online ahead of its anticipated launch. Sony has scheduled an event for April 14. And while the company has not confirmed what products it plans to unveil, Sony is largely anticipated to introduce the flagship Xperia 1 III. A rumoured Xperia Compact smartphone could also launch at the event. The latest leak suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 III could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and have a triple camera setup at the back.

Sony Xperia 1 III price, availability (expected)

Tipster Zackbuks took to Weibo to leak the price, availability, and specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III. The phone is said to be priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and could be officially listed sometime in June.

Sony Xperia 1 III specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III were also tipped and the phone is said to include a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED 10bit display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also expected to be a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model exclusively for Bank of China.

Coming to the optics, the tipster says that the Sony Xperia 1 III will have a triple rear camera setup with a 63-megapixel wide-angle main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, and a third 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with “Cyber-shot“ lossless zoom capabilities.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. Past leaks suggest the phone will support 5G and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 1 III

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 III, Sony
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Friends HBO Max Reunion Special Filming to Begin With Main Cast Next Week
Sony Xperia 1 III Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured April 14 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
  2. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  3. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  4. LG Ultra Gear 17 Laptop With 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU Launched
  5. Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Huawei Band 6 With Two-Week Battery, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  9. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  10. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Friends HBO Max Reunion Special Filming to Begin With Main Cast Next Week
  2. Huawei Band 6 With Two-Week Battery Life, 96 Workout Modes Launched
  3. Pixel 6 May Be Powered by Google’s Own ‘GS101’ Whitechapel SoC: Report
  4. Apple Arcade Adds 30 New Games, Two New Game Categories
  5. LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being
  6. Google Self-Driving Cars Spin-off Waymo CEO John Krafcik Steps Down
  7. Tesla Sales More Than Double in First Quarter of 2021 Over Last Year, Beat Expectations
  8. Myanmar Junta Cuts Wireless Internet to Stifle Coup Protests
  9. Sony Plans to Announce Its Next Xperia Phone on April 14
  10. Twitter Fined for Not Taking Down Posts About Joining Protests in Russia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com