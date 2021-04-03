Sony Xperia 1 III price and specifications have leaked online ahead of its anticipated launch. Sony has scheduled an event for April 14. And while the company has not confirmed what products it plans to unveil, Sony is largely anticipated to introduce the flagship Xperia 1 III. A rumoured Xperia Compact smartphone could also launch at the event. The latest leak suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 III could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and have a triple camera setup at the back.

Sony Xperia 1 III price, availability (expected)

Tipster Zackbuks took to Weibo to leak the price, availability, and specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III. The phone is said to be priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and could be officially listed sometime in June.

Sony Xperia 1 III specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III were also tipped and the phone is said to include a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED 10bit display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also expected to be a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model exclusively for Bank of China.

Coming to the optics, the tipster says that the Sony Xperia 1 III will have a triple rear camera setup with a 63-megapixel wide-angle main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, and a third 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with “Cyber-shot“ lossless zoom capabilities.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. Past leaks suggest the phone will support 5G and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.