Sony is hosting an event on February 25 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona next week, and the company is expected to launch a slew of phones at the event. Past rumours had pointed at the Sony Xperia XZ4, Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Xperia L3, but recent reports had given new names to the first three - Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus - all of which are said to feature 21:9 'CinemaWide' displays. Now, a new report suggests has provided price, release date, and key specifications of all four phones - the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and Xperia L3. The Xperia 1 is touted to be a flagship-grade phone, and the successor to the Xperia XZ3, while the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will be mid-range, and the Xperia L3 will be a budget offering. The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are said to have been rebranded from Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra thanks to the myriad differences from their predecessors.

Sony is holding its MWC 2019 event at 8:30am CET (1pm IST) on Monday, February 25 in Barcelona.

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia L3 price, availability (leaked)

Starting with the price, the Sony Xperia 1 is tipped to be priced at CHF 1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,200) and will be available in June. The Sony Xperia 10 may be priced at CHF 399 (roughly Rs. 28,400) and the Xperia 10 Plus is tipped to be priced at CHF 499 (roughly Rs. 35,500). Both the phones will hit the market in April. Lastly, the Sony Xperia L3 budget phone will be priced at CHF 199 (roughly Rs. 14,150) and will be available in April as well. 91Mobiles has leaked these Switzerland prices, along with availability, photos, and specifications as well.









Sony Xperia 1 specifications, design (leaked)

Sony Xperia 1 leaked photo suggests a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and slight bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. The phone is tipped to run on Android Pie, pack a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display panel with 21:9 cinema-wide screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage should be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the tri-camera setup, the Xperia 1 comes with three 12-megapixel sensors - one normal lens, one super wide-angle lens, and one telephoto lens with OIS support. Features include 4K HDR videos in 21:9 cinema format, a Cinema Pro app, HD super-slow motion, RAW format support, dual-pixel feature support. Up front, the Sony Xperia 1 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor which lets you create 3D avatars of yourself using the 3D Creator feature.

The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, and a USB Type-C port. The Sony Xperia 1 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Sony Xperia 10, 10 Plus specifications, design (leaked)

Both the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come with horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and bezels on the top forehead of the display. Both the phones run on Android Pie, and support 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia 10 features a 6-inch full-HD+ display, while the Xperia 10 Plus features a larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. The smaller variant is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 3GB RAM, and the Xperia 10 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB RAM. Both the phones support 64GB of internal storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus leaked image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The camera on the Xperia 10 comes with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, sports 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors with double optical zoom and bokeh effects. Up front, both the phones sport an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The Xperia 10 packs a 2,870mAh battery, while the Xperia 10 Plus packs a larger 3,000mAh battery.

Sony Xperia L3 specifications, design (leaked)

The most budget offering of the lot features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, and significant top and bottom bezel up front. The Sony Xperia L3 is tipped to run on the dated Android Oreo, pack a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and be powered by the MediaTek 6762 processor. It packs 3GB RAM.

Sony Xperia L3 leaked image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Sony Xperia L3 dual camera setup offers one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor at the back, Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor, and the phone is tipped to pack a 3,300mAh battery.

We recommend you take all the information with a pinch of salt until all the official details are out.

