Sony will be hosting an event at this year's MWC on February 24 in Barcelona, where the company is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphone the Xperia 5 Plus, which is also being referred to as the Xperia 1.1. Now, a new report by a Japanese publication claims that this upcoming Xperia flagship will be packing dual-front stereo speakers and a total of five cameras at the back, out of which one of the lenses will be a periscope unit.

According to the report by Android Next, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus or the Xperia 1.1 will reportedly pack five rear cameras. If this information is to be believed then the rear camera setup will be as follows — a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.5” sensor size, a 64-megapixel camera with a 1/1.7-inch sensor size, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/3.4-inch sensor size, a 2-megapixel Time-of-Flight camera, and finally a periscope unit with OIS.

Photo Credit: Android Next

Now, the newly leaked image falls perfectly in line with renders of the Xperia 5 Plus that were first leaked as a CAD-based 360-degree video courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with @Slashleaks. This leak surfaced earlier this month, and at the time it was speculated that the phone will pack a triple-camera setup at the back along with a separate Time-of-Flight camera for depth mapping.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras

Apart from all this, the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 Plus flagship or whatever Sony decides to name it, is rumoured to feature a tall 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G connectivity to name a few. But this is all speculation at this point, and we'll have to wait for Sony's MWC event to find out about the final thing.