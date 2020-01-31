Technology News
Sony Xperia 1.1 aka Xperia 5 Plus to Pack 5 Rear Cameras: Report

Out of the five rear cameras on the Sony Xperia 1.1, one of them is said to be a periscope unit with OIS.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 15:12 IST
Sony Xperia 1.1 aka Xperia 5 Plus to Pack 5 Rear Cameras: Report

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks x SlashLeaks

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia 5 Plus on February 24 at MWC 2020

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1.1 camera specifications leaked
  • A total of five cameras at the back
  • One of which is a periscope unit with OIS

Sony will be hosting an event at this year's MWC on February 24 in Barcelona, where the company is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphone the Xperia 5 Plus, which is also being referred to as the Xperia 1.1. Now, a new report by a Japanese publication claims that this upcoming Xperia flagship will be packing dual-front stereo speakers and a total of five cameras at the back, out of which one of the lenses will be a periscope unit.

According to the report by Android Next, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus or the Xperia 1.1 will reportedly pack five rear cameras. If this information is to be believed then the rear camera setup will be as follows — a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.5” sensor size, a 64-megapixel camera with a 1/1.7-inch sensor size, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/3.4-inch sensor size, a 2-megapixel Time-of-Flight camera, and finally a periscope unit with OIS.

xperia 5 plus camera specifications leaked xperia 5 plus camera specifications leaked

Photo Credit: Android Next

 

Now, the newly leaked image falls perfectly in line with renders of the Xperia 5 Plus that were first leaked as a CAD-based 360-degree video courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with @Slashleaks. This leak surfaced earlier this month, and at the time it was speculated that the phone will pack a triple-camera setup at the back along with a separate Time-of-Flight camera for depth mapping.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras

Apart from all this, the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 Plus flagship or whatever Sony decides to name it, is rumoured to feature a tall 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G connectivity to name a few. But this is all speculation at this point, and we'll have to wait for Sony's MWC event to find out about the final thing.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia 1.1, Sony Xperia 5 Plus, Xperia, Android, MWC, MWC 2020
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Nokia Smartphone Launch Event Set for February 23, HMD Global Sends Out Invites

