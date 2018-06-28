NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Mobile Rumoured to Exit Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Markets

 
, 28 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony Mobile Rumoured to Exit Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Markets

Sony Xperia XZ1 (Representational)

Highlights

  • Sony might exit these markets by October
  • The development was reported by tipster Evan Blass
  • Xperia XZ2 Premium will be launched in the US at $999.99

Japanese electronics giant Sony's mobile division hasn't seen much action in the past few months, or even the last couple of years for that matter. The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, the most recent smartphone from the Sony Mobile bandwagon, was a slight upgrade to the Xperia XZ2 launched just a couple of months before the former. A new development has now emerged that suggests Sony Mobile is looking to shut down its offices and operations in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Additionally, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is reported to launch in the US on July 30.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass suggests, in a tweet on Thursday, that this change could come into action as soon as October this year. According to his sources, Sony Mobile will "shut down its operations and offices" in these three major regions. While no cause has been defined, it could be linked to the company's falling market share in the past few years.

Sony hasn't had much luck in the Indian market as well, considering it once sought to reach one of the top 3 positions in the country's smartphone market.

Separately, as per a report by The Verge, the current flagship Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium's unlocked variant is said to launch in the US market at a steep price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 68,700). It will be released on July 30, available on Amazon US and Best Buy. Pre-ordering customers on Amazon get a free pair of Xperia Ear Duo wireless headphones.

To recall, the Xperia XZ2 Premium was launched in April 2018. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminos display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a vertical camera setup at the back, with a 19-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, it gets a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution2160x3840 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera19-megapixel
Battery Capacity3540mAhmAh
Further reading: Sony
HP Regains Top Spot in Indian PC Market With 28.9 Percent Share: Report
Sony Mobile Rumoured to Exit Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

PS4 Games
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available to Buy in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition Smartphone Launched
  3. Moto G6 Play Review
  4. Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped for IFA Launch
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Cross 5-Million Sales Mark in India
  7. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  8. Vivo Nex S, Nex A to Debut in India on July 19
  9. Amazon Alexa Creeps Out Owner, Says 'All I See Is People Dying': Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A6 India Price Reportedly Cut
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.