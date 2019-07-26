Technology News
Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting, Microphone Jack Launched

Sony keeps refreshing its most popular 1-inch sensor camera series

Updated: 26 July 2019 18:39 IST
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII is priced at $1,200

Highlights
  • It features a new 20.1-megapixel sensor
  • It finally gets a microphone input
  • The Sony Cybershot RX100 VII is priced at $1,200

Sony is at it once again, refreshing an already powerful camera with even more features and better performance. This time, it's the RX100 series. Sony has announced the seventh generation called the Cyber-shot RX100 VII, which takes the already feature-packed RX 100 VI and adds a tone of new features, some of which are borrowed from its mirrorless camera lineup. The new camera boasts of a new sensor, real-time tracking and real-time autofocus (AF), a mad 90fps burst shooting mode, and it finally gets a microphone jack. The camera is set to ship next month for about $1,200 (roughly Rs. 82,839).

Sony says it has developed a new 1-inch stacked 20.1-megapixel CMOS sensor for this camera. It claims the Cyber-shot RX100 VII has A9-level (its flagship full-frame mirrorless camera) speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE calculation per second and 20fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking and no blackouts. The camera gets 357 PDAF focus points, along with 425 contrast detection AF points. It also gets the real-time tracking and AF we first saw in the A9 and the recent A6400, with Eye AF for humans and animals. It uses the same 24-200mm zoom lens as its predecessor, with an aperture range of f/2.8-4.5.

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII has a 180-degree flip screen, which should make it easier to vlog with. But perhaps the best news for vloggers is that the camera finally gets a 3.5mm microphone jack, so you can use an external microphone for better audio. The new 90fps burst shooting is new feature, which lets you save only seven still images, but the higher capture rate should let you get even more candid shots. In this mode, the focus and exposure is locked from the moment you hit the shutter.

The RX100 VII supports 4K video, S-Log 3, and HDR workflows. It also has a retractable electronic viewfinder (EVF), built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and weights about 302 grams.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

