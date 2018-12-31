Sony has launched a new charger, and though that wouldn't be the biggest news, this one has some very interesting highlights that make it worth a look. The CP-ADRM2 offers super-fast charging capabilities with a total power output of up to 46.5W. It features a USB PD (Power Delivery) compatible USB Type-C port. This will be supported for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices that support Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 or Quick Charge 4+. There's also a secondary USB Type-A port to charge conventional devices at 7.5W power output.

Though there's no information on the price of the Sony CP-ADRM2 adapter, it will be launching in China soon, and other Asian countries soon after.

The Sony CP-ADRM2's USB Type-C port has a power output of up to 39W (5V/3.0A, 9V/3.0A, 12V/3.0A, 15V/2.6A) for Quick Charge 4 and 4+ compatible devices. As mentioned earlier, the USB-A port delivers 7.5W (5V/1.5A) simultaneously to a second device.

Photo Credit: Sony

USB PD's flexible power delivery allows the charger to be compatible with all USB Type-C devices. So even Type-C devices that don't support any form of Quick Charge technology can be safely plugged into the Sony CP-ADRM2's USB PD port, and the appropriate amount of power will be delivered to the device.

The new AC adapter features Sony's Charge Safe technology that has a heat resistant design and comes with an 'Intelligent Power Controller'. This promises to provide safe performance on repeated use on the Sony CP-ADRM2.

The Sony CP-ADRM2 adapter comes in a matte finish and measures 65x78x31mm. It weighs 165 grams. There's no official statement from Sony about the adapter's India launch as of now.