Sony CP-ADRM2 Power Adapter With Quick Charge 4, 4+ Support Unveiled

, 31 December 2018
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's new adapter has a total power output of 46.5W.

Highlights

  • Sony CP-ADRM2 has a total power output of 46.5W
  • It's Quick Charge 4, 4+ Compatible
  • It comes with Sony's Charge Safe technology

Sony has launched a new charger, and though that wouldn't be the biggest news, this one has some very interesting highlights that make it worth a look. The CP-ADRM2 offers super-fast charging capabilities with a total power output of up to 46.5W. It features a USB PD (Power Delivery) compatible USB Type-C port. This will be supported for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices that support Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 or Quick Charge 4+. There's also a secondary USB Type-A port to charge conventional devices at 7.5W power output.

Though there's no information on the price of the Sony CP-ADRM2 adapter, it will be launching in China soon, and other Asian countries soon after.

The Sony CP-ADRM2's USB Type-C port has a power output of up to 39W (5V/3.0A, 9V/3.0A, 12V/3.0A, 15V/2.6A) for Quick Charge 4 and 4+ compatible devices. As mentioned earlier, the USB-A port delivers 7.5W (5V/1.5A) simultaneously to a second device.

sony charger2 Sony fast charger

Photo Credit: Sony

 

USB PD's flexible power delivery allows the charger to be compatible with all USB Type-C devices. So even Type-C devices that don't support any form of Quick Charge technology can be safely plugged into the Sony CP-ADRM2's USB PD port, and the appropriate amount of power will be delivered to the device.

The new AC adapter features Sony's Charge Safe technology that has a heat resistant design and comes with an 'Intelligent Power Controller'. This promises to provide safe performance on repeated use on the Sony CP-ADRM2.

The Sony CP-ADRM2 adapter comes in a matte finish and measures 65x78x31mm. It weighs 165 grams. There's no official statement from Sony about the adapter's India launch as of now.

Further reading: Sony, USB Type C, USB PD, Fast Charging, Sony CP ADRM2
