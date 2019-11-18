Sony Announces Its Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for 8 Smartphones

Japanese electronics maker Sony has released the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10, starting December.

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be the first set of devices to taste the latest iteration of Android, the company said in a statement recently.

Meanwhile, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, will get the update in early 2020, alongside older devices like the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3.

Older flagship devices like the Xperia XZ1 were notably excluded from the list.

Android 10 the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, has been available for over 2 months now and is currently available on devices from Google, Essential, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Nokia.

Samsung, Huawei, and LG have also started beta programs for some of their devices.

Additionally, the US-based search giant is making it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers to ship devices with Android 10 after January 31, 2020.

After the above-mentioned date, Google will only approve new devices running the latest Android version, Android 10 and the company will stop approving new devices running Android 9 Pie.

The information regarding company's move was spotted in the latest version of Google's GMS requirements.