Technology News
loading

Sony Announces Its Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for 8 Smartphones

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be the first set of devices to taste the latest iteration of Android.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Announces Its Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for 8 Smartphones

Photo Credit: Sony

Highlights
  • Sony has released list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10
  • Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be the first devices receive the update
  • Xperia 10 and 10 Plus will get the update in early 2020

Japanese electronics maker Sony has released the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10, starting December.

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be the first set of devices to taste the latest iteration of Android, the company said in a statement recently.

Meanwhile, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, will get the update in early 2020, alongside older devices like the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3.

Older flagship devices like the Xperia XZ1 were notably excluded from the list.

Android 10 the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, has been available for over 2 months now and is currently available on devices from Google, Essential, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Nokia.

Samsung, Huawei, and LG have also started beta programs for some of their devices.

Additionally, the US-based search giant is making it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers to ship devices with Android 10 after January 31, 2020.

After the above-mentioned date, Google will only approve new devices running the latest Android version, Android 10 and the company will stop approving new devices running Android 9 Pie.

The information regarding company's move was spotted in the latest version of Google's GMS requirements.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 10, Xperia 1, Xperia 5
Inside Edge Season 2 Trailer: Amazon’s First Indian Series Is Back After Two Years
Sony Announces Its Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for 8 Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  4. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  5. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  6. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  7. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  8. Mars 2020 Rover Will Visit the Perfect Spot to Find Signs of Life: Studies
  9. Watch the New Inside Edge Season 2 Trailer
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor View 20 Start Receiving Magic UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 10, Company Confirms
  2. Sony Announces Its Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for 8 Smartphones
  3. Inside Edge Season 2 Trailer: Amazon’s First Indian Series Is Back After Two Years
  4. Google Maps Pilots Letting You Follow Local Guides for Recommendations
  5. CAIT Asks for Pricing Parity in Online, Offline Market
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 256GB Storage Variant Listed on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  7. Mars 2020 Rover Will Visit the Perfect Spot to Find Signs of Life, New Studies Show
  8. BSNL Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for 210 Days Launched
  9. Path of Exile Mobile Announced by Grinding Gear Games, Promises Original Experience Without 'Evil Garbage'
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.