Technology News
loading

SoftBank's ARM Says China Joint Venture Replaces CEO

ARM China is a Shanghai-based joint venture between British chip designer ARM and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2020 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank's ARM Says China Joint Venture Replaces CEO

ARM China generates revenue by licensing chip architecture to Chinese companies

Highlights
  • ARM China is a joint venture between ARM and Hopu Investments
  • ARM China's board has appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as interim co-CEOs
  • ARM China was established in 2018

SoftBank Group-owned chip technology firm ARM said on Wednesday the chief executive officer of its China joint venture, Allen Wu, has stepped down and been replaced.

ARM said ARM China's board of directors has appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as ARM China's interim co-CEOs to replace Wu, who headed the joint venture as chairman and CEO.

ARM China is a Shanghai-based joint venture between British chip designer ARM and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments.

Wu did not immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn account.

ARM China, which generates revenue by licensing chip architecture to Chinese companies, was established in 2018 when SoftBank sold a 51 percent stake in ARM's Chinese subsidiary, ARM Technology (China) Co Ltd, to a group of Chinese investors. Softbank acquired Arm in 2016 for $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2.41 lakh crores).

The personnel change comes as the United States and China remain caught in a spat over technology. Last month, the Department of Commerce placed additional restrictions on smartphone maker Huawei that would prevent certain American companies from supplying to it.

Last October, the British company said it would continue to supply its designs to Huawei after ruling they did not breach US rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, ARM, ARM CEO
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin Complains About American Jokes
Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

Related Stories

SoftBank's ARM Says China Joint Venture Replaces CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  2. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  3. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  4. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
  9. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 'Lakefield' Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops
  2. Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate
  3. Facebook, Twitter, Google to Report Monthly on Fake News Fight, EU Says
  4. Panasonic Mirrorless Cameras Can Now Work as Webcams
  5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i Notebooks Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Linksys Velop MX5300 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Launched in India
  8. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones With 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Series Saw More Shipments Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 17 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com