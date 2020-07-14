Technology News
SoftBank Group Explores Options for Chip Designer ARM Holdings

SoftBank acquired ARM for $32 billion in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the Internet of things.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2020 11:47 IST
SoftBank Group Explores Options for Chip Designer ARM Holdings

Last month, SoftBank divested more than $21 billion worth of stock in T-Mobile

Highlights
  • SoftBank is exploring a partial sale of public offering for ARM
  • SoftBank had acquired ARM for $32 billion in 2016
  • SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours

SoftBank Group is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer ARM Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank acquired ARM for $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2.41 lakh crores) in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the internet of things, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the Internet.

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh crores) worth of stock in US wireless carrier T-Mobile US, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh crores) share buyback and debt reduction plan.

SoftBank did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

