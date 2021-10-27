Qualcomm has expanded its mobile platform portfolio by launching Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G, and the Snapdragon 680 4G system-on-chip (SoC) models. While the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G will be the follow-on to the Snapdragon 778G, the Snapdragon 695 5G will be an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 690 and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G will be an upgrade of the Snapdragon 480. The Snapdragon 680 4G, on the other hand, will be the company's latest 4G SoC that is designed as the successor to the Snapdragon 670 that was introduced back in 2018.

Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G specifications

Just like the Snapdragon 778G, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G has an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU. There is, however, a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz, up from the limit of 2.4GHz speed on the previous model. The Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G also includes the same Adreno 642L GPU that is available on the Snapdragon 778G. It is claimed to deliver 20 percent faster response through the Qualcomm Game Quick Touch feature that is said to reduce touch latency. The chip also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF system to deliver up to 3.7Gbps of peak download speeds and 1.6Gbps of peak upload speeds. Further, there is a Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 System for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G also comes with the Qualcomm Spectra 570L image signal processor (ISP) that is also available on the Snapdragon 778G SoC and supports up to 192-megapixel photo captures and 4K video recording.

Snapdragon 695 5G specifications

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G comes with an octa-core Kryo 660 CPU and a Hexagon 686 processor that are aimed at providing an upgraded experience over the Snapdragon 690 that includes a Kryo 560 CPU and a Hexagon 692 processor. Qualcomm claims that the new inputs can deliver up to 30 percent faster graphics rendering and 15 percent improved CPU performance over the earlier model. The Snapdragon 695 5G is also built on the 6nm process technology, whereas the Snapdragon 690 was an 8nm chip.

The Snapdragon 695 5G has a Qualcomm Spectra 346T ISP that has triple 12-bits ISPs, along with up to 108-megapixel photo capture support and 1080p video recording ability at up to 60fps frame rate. This is unlike the Spectra 355L ISP on the Snapdragon 690 SoC, which has dual 14-bit ISPs along with support for 192-megapixel photo captures and 4K HDR video recording.

However, other specifications of both new Snapdragon 6-series SoCs are quite similar. You'll get an Adreno 619L GPU and Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System with up to 2.5Gbps peak download speeds and 1.5Gbps peak upload speeds.

The Snapdragon 695 5G also includes the same Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 System that was earlier available on the Snapdragon 690. It brings Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. You will also get Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support.

Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G specifications

The Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G is built upon the success of the Snapdragon 480 that is claimed to be available on more than 85 devices including the ones currently in development. The new chip has the same octa-core Kryo 460 CPU that is available on the regular Snapdragon 480 but with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The earlier SoC had up to 2.0GHz clock speed. Other specifications of the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G are identical to the Snapdragon 480. These include Adreno 619 GPU, Hexagon 686 processor, Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System, and FastConnect 6200 System.

Qualcomm has also integrated its Spectra 345 ISP that brings triple 12-bit ISPs, along with support for up to 64-megapixel photo captures and 1080p video recording at up to 60fps frame rate.

Snapdragon 680 4G specifications

Qualcomm has designed the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC on the 6nm process technology that is a significant upgrade over the 10nm Snapdragon 670. The new chip comes with an octa-core Kryo 265 CPU, Adreno 610 GPU, and Hexagon 686 processor. It also includes the Snapdragon X11 LTE modem and FastConnect 6100 subsystem with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1. In comparison, the Snapdragon 670 came with an octa-core Kryo 360 CPU, Adreno 615 GPU, and Hexagon 685 DSP. The earlier chip also came with the Snapdragon X12 LTE and support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac as well as Bluetooth v5.0.

The new Snapdragon SoC also includes a Qualcomm Spectra 346 ISP with triple 12-bit ISPs and support for up to 64-megapixel photo captures. There is also Quick Charge 3 for fast charging. The last model had Quick Charge 4+, though.

Coming later this year

Alongside announcing the new SoCs, Qualcomm claimed a growing momentum across all its Snapdragon tiers. The company said that the demand from its Snapdragon 7 series grew by 44 percent in the last year alone, while the trends around the Snapdragon 6 series were emerging to show mid-tier smartphones as the main driver for 5G adoption.

Exact details on when the new Snapdragon chips will be available to smartphone manufacturers are yet to be announced. However, Qualcomm did confirm that the new SoCs will launch commercially in the fourth quarter of this year. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global as well as Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will be the early vendors to deploy the new SoCs.

In the statement jointly released with Qualcomm, HMD Global has suggested the deployment of the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G on its next-generation phone, while Oppo is set to launch a phone based on the Snapdragon 695 in the coming months. Xiaomi has also confirmed its plans to launch its new phones based on the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G and Snapdragon 695 5G SoCs.