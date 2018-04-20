Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 20 April 2018
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition has been launched in India
  • The handset is the Gold variant of the t.phone P that debuted in January
  • It comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition has been launched in India. The new model by Smartron is the Gold variant of the t.phone P that debuted in January. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale on through Flipkart on April 22 at 11:59pm. The company has roped music composer Bappi Lahiri to start promoting the new launch on social media.

Customers buying the Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition will get a 1TB of free tcloud storage. Also, the smartphone has a gold paint job that distinguishes its build with that of the original t.phone P.

Specification-wise, the Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition is identical to the original t.phone P. The smartphone dual-SIM (Nano) t.phone P Gold Edition runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1080 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with a fixed-focus lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a low-light flash that sits alongside the selfie camera and features such as Beautify, HDR, Panorama, Time Lapse, Burst mode, and Wide Selfie.

The t.phone P has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The handset also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back that doubles as a camera shutter button and can even be used to answer calls with just one tap. Besides, there is a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than two days of power on a single charge. The battery pack is also notably capable of charging other devices such as smartphones, smartbands, and Bluetooth speakers via OTG support.

Comments

Smartron t.phone P

Smartron t.phone P

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Smartron t.phone P review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Vivo V9
