My TV Is 10 Years Old and I Still Can't Convince Myself to Upgrade
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition has been launched in India. The new model by Smartron is the Gold variant of the t.phone P that debuted in January. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale on through Flipkart on April 22 at 11:59pm. The company has roped music composer Bappi Lahiri to start promoting the new launch on social media.
Customers buying the Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition will get a 1TB of free tcloud storage. Also, the smartphone has a gold paint job that distinguishes its build with that of the original t.phone P.
Specification-wise, the Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition is identical to the original t.phone P. The smartphone dual-SIM (Nano) t.phone P Gold Edition runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1080 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with a fixed-focus lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a low-light flash that sits alongside the selfie camera and features such as Beautify, HDR, Panorama, Time Lapse, Burst mode, and Wide Selfie.
The t.phone P has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The handset also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back that doubles as a camera shutter button and can even be used to answer calls with just one tap. Besides, there is a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than two days of power on a single charge. The battery pack is also notably capable of charging other devices such as smartphones, smartbands, and Bluetooth speakers via OTG support.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.