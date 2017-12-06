Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Smartron Expands to the Middle-East Market, With srt.phone and t.book

 
06 December 2017
Smartron Expands to the Middle-East Market, With srt.phone and t.book

Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron on Tuesday announced that it will collaborate with multiple partners to introduce their devices in the Middle-East market.

"With this expansion in the Middle-East market, we are extending the tronX ecosystem along with all our devices that are going to be launched in the next few months," Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron, said in a statement.

To begin with, srt.phone and t.book will be available in countries like Jordan, Palestine and Egypt, among others.

The company will launch all their upcoming products in these markets in the next six-eight months. Along with all its products, the company will also introduce tronX to these devices.

tronX is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform that allows instant access to profile, data, content, services, Cloud, care, community and other IoT devices whether you are at home, in the car or at the office.

The company recently partnered with Flipkart for its first Billion Capture+ smartphone that houses artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities from the domestic IoT brand.

Smartron Expands to the Middle-East Market, With srt.phone and t.book
 
 

