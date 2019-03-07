Technology News

Smartphone Shipments Expected to Drop for Third Consecutive Year: IDC

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Smartphone Shipments Expected to Drop for Third Consecutive Year: IDC

The global smartphone market is projected to experience its third consecutive year of declining shipments as smartphone volumes are forecast to fall by 0.8 percent, with volumes dipping to 1.39 billion, said an International Data Corp (IDC) report.

According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker" report, the worldwide smartphone market is, however, expected to pick up momentum this year with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.3 percent in the second half in 2019.

Global smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 1.54 billion units in 2023.

"The biggest question that remains unanswered is what will bring the smartphone industry back to growth. There is no question that industry growth has been down for reasons that have already been identified - longer replacement cycles, a challenged China market and geopolitical headwinds," Ryan Reith, Program Vice President, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC, said in a statement on Wednesday.

shipments idc IDC

"But it is short-sighted to overlook the possibilities of some important technology advancements that are within reach with 5G probably being the most significant."

While real time usage of upgrading to 5G device/service remain unclear, it is evident that after 2019 this will begin to attain significant numbers.

"Though the 5G developments and foldable screen buzz is yet to have a reality check from users, 2019 will be surely marked as a year of modernisation in the smartphone market," said Sangeetika Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC.

The market research firm expects 5G smartphone shipments to account for roughly one out of every four smartphones shipped globally in 2023.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, IDC
China's Rover Studies Stones on Moon's Far Side
Snapchat May Soon Be Available in Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu
Smartphone Shipments Expected to Drop for Third Consecutive Year: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Vivo X27 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera to Launch on March 19 in China
  6. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  9. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  10. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.