Technology News

Smart Feature Phones to Generate $28 Billion in Revenue in 3 Years: Counterpoint

, 19 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Smart Feature Phones to Generate $28 Billion in Revenue in 3 Years: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • Global smart feature phone demand grew 252 percent year-on-year in 2018
  • India is the biggest contributor to this demand
  • Other major markets include the US, UK, South East Asia, and Africa

The revenue opportunity from increased sales of smart feature phones is expected to be about $28 billion (roughly Rs. 2,00,000 crores) over the next three years, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.

"This will be enabled by a potential of more than 300 million smart feature phone users globally by the end of 2021. Software and services alone will contribute to 71 percent of this near- to mid-term revenue opportunity, or around $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,40,000 crores)," Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement on Monday.

India made the biggest contribution to the demand for smart feature phones in 2018.

A smart feature phone is a device with a traditional feature phone form-factor and design but with a chipset and an operating system which can support sophisticated smartphone-like features such as high-speed Internet access along with an application and services ecosystem.

"The global smart feature phone demand grew 252 percent year-on-year in 2018 - albeit from a low base, contributing roughly 16 percent of the total feature phone volumes," said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

"While India is the biggest contributor to this demand, major markets that have driven smart feature phone sales include the US, UK, South East Asia, and Africa. We estimate that smart feature phones will cross more than half of global feature phone volumes by 2021," Pathak added.

One of the key companies that has been driving this growth of smart feature phones is KaiOS. KaiOS is a software platform powering this new segment of phones and helping the digital inclusion of feature phone users with native support for 3G/4G networks as well as a curated app and services ecosystem.

Reliance Jio has been fastest to see the opportunity and adopt the platform to acquire tens of millions of 2G feature phone users to its 4G network with its KaiOS-powered 4G smart feature phone.

The company's Jio Phone is the world's leading VoLTE-supported KaiOS-based smart feature phone, the research showed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone, Smart Feature Phones, KaiOS
PS Vita Discontinued in Japan
Smart Feature Phones to Generate $28 Billion in Revenue in 3 Years: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  2. Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  4. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Today: Top Discounts, Deals
  6. Super Snow Moon to Be Visible Tonight, the Biggest Super Moon of 2019
  7. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  8. Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Invests Rs. 650 Crores in Ola
  9. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  10. Tweetdeck for Mac Update With Crash Fix Now Rolling Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.