'Shot on iPhone Challenge' Begins, With Apple to Feature 10 Winning Photos

, 23 January 2019
Highlights

  • Apple has asked users to submit the best images captured on their iPhones
  • Photos can be edited using Apple's or third-party software
  • A panel of judges will select 10 winning photos

Apple has kicked off its iPhone photo competition, asking users to submit the most stunning images captured on their iPhone handsets. 

From January 22 to February 7, Apple is looking for outstanding photographs for its 'Shot on iPhone Challenge'.

A panel of judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos, to be announced in February, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online.

"Post your best photo taken on iPhone to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag to participate in the challenge.

Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software.

"You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use," said the company.

