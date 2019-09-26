Technology News
Sharp Aquos Zero 2 With a 240Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched: Specifications

The 240Hz refresh rate of Sharp Aquos Zero 2’s display is twice that of Asus ROG Phone 2.

26 September 2019


Sharp Aquos Zero 2 features a curved display with a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Sharp AQUOS Zero 2 packs a 6.4 inch full HD+ OLED display
  • It features a 12.2-megapixel main camera with a CMOS sensor
  • The new Sharp flagship packs a 3,130mAh battery

It appears that smartphone makers are not only engaged in the megapixel war, there is a screen refresh rate battle also going on. After phones with a 90Hz display, and then 120Hz panels made their way to the market, Japan's Sharp has raised the bar and has unveiled the world's first phone with an astounding 240Hz display. The Sharp Aquos Zero 2, as the phone is called, is a flagship powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and runs Android 10 out of the box. The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 also packs dual rear cameras with OIS and will hit the shelves in December, but there is no word on its price or international availability yet.

Sharp Aquos Zero 2 specifications

Sharp Aquos Zero 2 features a 6.4 inch full HD + (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved OLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The standout feature is, of course, the screen's 240Hz refresh rate. The closest rivals of the Sharp Aquos Zero 2 in this aspect are the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2, both of which feature a 120Hz display. However, one can't help but wonder how the phone's battery will fare while supporting a display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

 

Theoretically, a 240Hz refresh rate means a much smoother scrolling and content transition experience, but to be realistic, there is not much content out there that can take advantage of such high refresh rate display as the one on the Sharp Aquos Zero 2. The Sharp flagship is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes equipped with a 3,130mAh battery and is also IPX5, IPX8, and IP6X certified.

The Sharp flagship packs a 12.2-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens and OIS, assisted by a 21.1-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 125-degree field of view. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel CMOS sensor. Sharp Aquos Zero 2 features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and also supports face unlock. It measures 158 x 74 x 8.8mm and tips the scales at just 143 grams.

Sharp Aquos Zero 2

Sharp Aquos Zero 2

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel + 21.1-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage8GB
Battery Capacity3130mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2340 pixels


Nadeem Sarwar


 
 

