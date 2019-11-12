Sharp has added a new phone to its Aquos series – the Sharp Aquos V. Sharp's latest offering is a mid-range phone that is powered by the ageing Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes equipped with dual rear cameras. The Sharp Aquos V offers OIS (optical image stabilisation) support for the main rear camera and EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for the front camera to negate movements and capture jitter-free videos and blur-free photos. The phone features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and sports a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sharp Aquos V price, availability

Sharp Aquos V comes in a single 6GB + 64GB storage configuration that is priced at TWD 6,990 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and has a sole Starry Black colour option. The phone is now up for grabs in Taiwan starting today, but there is no word on its availability in the international markets, including India.

Sharp Aquos V specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano, 4G + 3G) Sharp Aquos V runs Android Pie and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) display with thick bezels at the top and bottom, akin to the Pixel 3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor - which is now over three generations old - paired with 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Sharp Aquos V's dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support.

The Sharp phone comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Sharp Aquos V include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, and Galileo. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It packs a 3,090mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The Sharp phone measures 157x76x9mm and weighs 173 grams.