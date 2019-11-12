Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sharp Aquos V With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual 13 Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Sharp Aquos V With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual 13-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The Sharp Aquos V’s rear camera comes with OIS and PDAF support.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sharp Aquos V With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual 13-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Sharp Aquos V features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Sharp Aquos V features an 8-megapixel front camera with EIS support
  • The Sharp phone runs Android Pie and offers Live Bokeh feature
  • It packs a 3,090mAh battery, but there's no word on fast charging support

Sharp has added a new phone to its Aquos series – the Sharp Aquos V. Sharp's latest offering is a mid-range phone that is powered by the ageing Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes equipped with dual rear cameras. The Sharp Aquos V offers OIS (optical image stabilisation) support for the main rear camera and EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for the front camera to negate movements and capture jitter-free videos and blur-free photos. The phone features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and sports a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sharp Aquos V price, availability

Sharp Aquos V comes in a single 6GB + 64GB storage configuration that is priced at TWD 6,990 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and has a sole Starry Black colour option. The phone is now up for grabs in Taiwan starting today, but there is no word on its availability in the international markets, including India.

Sharp Aquos V specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano, 4G + 3G) Sharp Aquos V runs Android Pie and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) display with thick bezels at the top and bottom, akin to the Pixel 3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor - which is now over three generations old - paired with 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Sharp Aquos V's dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support.

The Sharp phone comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Sharp Aquos V include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, and Galileo. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It packs a 3,090mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The Sharp phone measures 157x76x9mm and weighs 173 grams.

Sharp Aquos V

Sharp Aquos V

Display5.90-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3090mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sharp Aquos V, Sharp Aquos V Specifications, Sharp
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G Likely to Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, TENAA Listing Tips
Sharp Aquos V With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual 13-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  3. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  4. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  5. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Inside Edge Season 2
  8. How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
  9. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Ransomware Attack at Mexican State Oil Firm Halts Work, Threatens to Cripple Computers
  2. Samsung Galaxy W20 5G Likely to Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, TENAA Listing Tips
  3. Google Signs Healthcare Data and Cloud Computing Deal With Ascension, a Catholic Health System
  4. Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out
  5. Sharp Aquos V With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual 13-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook Ordered to Pull Financial Fraud Adverts by Dutch Court
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Improves Fingerprint Sensor, Brings November Security Patch: Report
  8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — J.J. Abrams Credits Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley Talks ‘Darth Rey’
  9. ByteDance's Toutiao Ordered by China to Fix Search, Saying National Hero Smeared
  10. Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.