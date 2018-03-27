Japanese electronics giant Sharp has introduced the Aquos S3 smartphone in Taiwan, just a few days after the Aquos S3 Mini was unveiled in China. Dubbed the "most compact 6-inch smartphone in the world", the Sharp Aquos S3 has a marginally more compact width and height compared to the LG V30, which previously held the record. But, in order to accomodate a near-bezel-less experience, the smartphone has a front-facing notch that houses the front camera and certain sensors. Priced at TWD 11,990 (roughly Rs. 26,700), the Sharp Aquos S3 will be made available in a Black colour variant in Taiwan starting April 1.

Sharp Aquos S3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Sharp Aquos S3 runs the company's custom Smile UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM.

In the camera department, the Sharp Aquos S3 comes with a dual rear camera setup that gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with features such as 2x optical zoom, f/1.75 aperture, and 6P lens. The front camera has a single 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI-enabled portrait mode. It also supports Face Unlock. The smartphone has 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 3200mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Connectivity options on the Sharp Aquos S3 include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, magnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 148.2x74.2x7.98mm and weight is 165.4 grams.