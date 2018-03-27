Why Game of Thrones Creators Writing Star Wars Might Be a Bad, Bad Idea
Japanese electronics giant Sharp has introduced the Aquos S3 smartphone in Taiwan, just a few days after the Aquos S3 Mini was unveiled in China. Dubbed the "most compact 6-inch smartphone in the world", the Sharp Aquos S3 has a marginally more compact width and height compared to the LG V30, which previously held the record. But, in order to accomodate a near-bezel-less experience, the smartphone has a front-facing notch that houses the front camera and certain sensors. Priced at TWD 11,990 (roughly Rs. 26,700), the Sharp Aquos S3 will be made available in a Black colour variant in Taiwan starting April 1.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Sharp Aquos S3 runs the company's custom Smile UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM.
In the camera department, the Sharp Aquos S3 comes with a dual rear camera setup that gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with features such as 2x optical zoom, f/1.75 aperture, and 6P lens. The front camera has a single 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI-enabled portrait mode. It also supports Face Unlock. The smartphone has 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 3200mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.
Connectivity options on the Sharp Aquos S3 include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, magnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 148.2x74.2x7.98mm and weight is 165.4 grams.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.