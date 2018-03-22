Japanese electronics giant Sharp on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest Sharp Aquos S3 Mini smartphone in China. The budget Aquos S3 Mini has a rather unusual 17:9 aspect ratio display with a front-facing notch (resembles the one on Essential Phone) and narrow bezels. The phone has been listed for pre-order on JD.com in China at a price of CNY 1,600 (roughly Rs. 16,500). It is available for purchase in a Black colour variant.

Sharp Aquos S3 Mini specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Sharp Aquos S3 Mini runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2040 pixels) TFT display with a 17:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four clocked at 1.8GHz), coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In the camera department, the Aquos S3 Mini bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture with LED flash and HDR. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture with Beauty mode. There is 64GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). A 3020mAh battery backs the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with OTG, GPS, and 4G LTE. Sensors include fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, face recognition, compass, and gyroscope. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone. Dimensions of the handset are 142.7x73x7.8mm and weight is 140 grams.

Back in January this year, Sharp had unveiled the Sharp S3 smartphone that came with a 5-inch full-HD display, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB inbuilt storage. This phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.