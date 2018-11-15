Sharp Aquos R2 Compact smartphone has been launched in Japan. The handset tries to keep up with the trend of display notches, and goes one step further, by incorporating two notches -one waterdrop-shaped notch is on top of the display housing the camera sensor, while a slightly wider notch sits at the bottom, housing the fingerprint scanner. The Aquos R2 Compact packs the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, offers 5.2-inch of display, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and is waterproof and dustproof as well.

Sharp Aquos R2 Compact price, design

Sharp hasn't revealed what the pricing of the Aquos R2 Compact is going to be. The smartphone is going to be available through SoftBank in Japan from mid-January. As mentioned, the phone comes with two notches, unlike its predecessor which had a large chin at the bottom to house the fingerprint scanner. The smartphones sports an aluminium frame, power and volume buttons are situated on the right edge, and there's a single camera setup at the front and back of the smartphone.

Sharp Aquos R2 Compact specifications

As for specifications, the Sharp Aquos R2 Compact features a 5.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 2.5D tempered glass protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with microSD slot support for further expansion of up to 512GB.

Optics include a 22.6-megapixel rear with sensor with high speed autofocus, f/1.9 aperture, OIS, and electronic hand shake correction as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone packs a 2,500mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and USB Type-C port. The Sharp Aquos R2 Compact dimensions are at 131x64x9.3mm, and the smartphone weighs 135 grams. The smartphone supports both face unlock and fingerprint scanning.