Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals

This will be Samsung’s second phone with a foldable display

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 18:22 IST
Will this fix all the issue that plagued the Galaxy Fold?

Highlights
  • The Samsung W20 5G will be the company’s second foldable fold
  • It’s teased to launch sometime this month
  •  This coincides with the launch of the Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone

After Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Fold, we've been hearing rumours that it was working on more foldable phones, possibly even cheaper models. A recent Weibo post now suggests that the company will launch a new foldable phone under its W series, called the W20 5G, sometime in November. Samsung's flip-phones typically have launched under its W series and the teaser image shows the silhouette of the sides of a partially opened flip phone. The image also reveals the name of the device.

A recent Weibo post by China Telecom features a teaser for the Samsung W20 5G foldable phone, due to launch sometime in November. This is most likely the successor to the Samsung W2019, which is clamshell phone which launched around the same time last year. However this time, instead of a physical keypad, we could be looking at full display which folds in half, similar to the Galaxy Fold. The teaser image shows a silhouette of the sides of the phone, in a partially opened position with light emanating from where the display should be. It may have a display on the outside as well. Of course, all this could just have been done for dramatic effect and the W20 5G could simply be another normal clamshell with a physical keypad. The post was spotted by Fonearena.

We've been hearing strong rumours about Samsung preparing two more foldable models after the launch of the Galaxy Fold and even news about a foldable phone that collapses into a square. The W20 5G could very well be one of these models.

The timing of the W20 5G clashes with Motorola's big reveal of its Razr foldable phone, which is set to be unveiled on November 13. Recent leaked images of the Razr 2019 foldable phone give us a glimpse at a folding display, in a body reminiscent of the classic Razr feature phone with a clamshell design and a display on the outer cover as well. Hopefully, we should get more details soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung W20 5G, foldable phone
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

