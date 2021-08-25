Technology News
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger With Data Backup Feature Launched in India

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync helps automatically back up photos and videos in full resolution and free up space on the device.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 August 2021 13:05 IST
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger With Data Backup Feature Launched in India

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with iPhone 8 and later

Highlights
  • SanDisk Ixpand Wireless 15W with adapter is priced at Rs. 2,999
  • SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is priced at Rs. 1,999
  • Wireless chargers will be available on Amazon, Croma, Poorvika

Western Digital has launched the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter marking its foray into the wireless charging segment in India. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync comes with dual functionality of wireless charging and automatic data storage and backup for Qi-compatible devices. Both the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with iPhone 8 and above, Samsung Galaxy S7 and later, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and up, AirPods Pro, and other Qi-compatible smartphones.

SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers price in India

The new SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The Ixpand Wireless 15W fast charger with QC 3.0 adapter, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 2,999. Just the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W fast charger (without the adapter) is available at a price of Rs. 1999. Both wireless chargers come with a two-year limited warranty. They are all available on Amazon, Croma, Poorvika, and other leading electronic stores in the country.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync helps in automatically backing up photos and videos in full resolution and freeing up space on the device. The backup happens right onto the charger when you place the phone on the base. The charger also supports personal backup profiles for each user, which means that users won't have to worry about overlapping data and can share usage with others in the family (up to three members). Backup requires wireless connection, Ixpand Wireless Charger app, and iOS 11 or Android 5.0 and above. Ixpand Wireless Charger app is available for download from the App Store and the Google Play store.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync delivers up to 10W of power and includes a 6-foot (1.8m) cable inside the box. Western Digital says that the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync charges through most rubber, plastic, and TPU cases that are less than 3mm thick.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W features

 

SD Ixpand Wireless Charger 15w SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W has a soft rubber ring to prevent phones from slipping

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W has a circular base and comes with a SanDisk AC adaptor along with a 4.5-foot (1.5m) USB Type-C cable. It has a soft rubber ring that helps protect phones from slipping. Key features include temperature control, foreign object detection, and adaptive charging to help keep the phone's battery safe. The company says that it charges through most rubber, plastic, and TPU cases that are less than 5mm thick.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
