NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung's Galaxy Flex Foldable Phone Price Leaked, May Cost as Much as GBP 2,000

, 27 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung's Galaxy Flex Foldable Phone Price Leaked, May Cost as Much as GBP 2,000

Samsung Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex may break the GBP 2,000 price barrier

Highlights

  • Samsung's foldable phone's price tipped to start at GBP 1,500
  • The price of the handset may go up to GBP 2,000
  • Samsung store will reportedly sell the phone SIM-free

Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to be called Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex. While the handset is expected to launch soon, rumours surrounding the price and specifications of the phone has been doing the rounds for a long time now. Previous reports had already claimed that the first foldable phone from Samsung could come with a big price tag, higher than most flagships. However, a new report has claimed that the smartphone will be "mega-expensive", with prices ranging between GBP 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,35,700) and GBP 2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,81,300). From the report, it is expected that there will be a number of foldable phone variants in the market, but they will cost you more than any iPhone or Galaxy Note.

As per a Gizmodo UK report, Samsung may break the GBP 2,000 barrier with the foldable smartphone. A Samsung insider has reportedly told the website that the Flex handset will come in multiple variants. While the price of the handset will reportedly start at GBP 1,500, the most premium one with cost up to GBP 2,000. Samsung's foldable smartphone has previously been rumoured to sport a price tag well above the flagships of 2018, at a point no less than $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) and could be as high as $1,850 (about Rs. 1,35,700).

The report also cited the source as claiming that local carrier EE will offer the Galaxy Flex phone on contract and SIM-free. Meanwhile, Samsung store will reportedly sell the phone SIM-free.

It is worth noting that Samsung has not officially confirmed the price of the upcoming foldable phone. However, in a statement to Gizmodo, the South Korean giant said that "the foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets," and added that it is "currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced."

To recall, Samsung at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month unveiled a foldable smartphone form factor that has been in development in collaboration with Google. Samsung had revealed the upcoming foldable smartphone will fold inward and will sport a 7.3-inch display when unfolded and have a 4.58-inch display like a regular smartphone when folded.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Flex, Samsung Flex
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 India Launch Expected at HMD Global's December 6 Event
PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Leaked, Release Date May Coincide With PUBG PS4
Samsung's Galaxy Flex Foldable Phone Price Leaked, May Cost as Much as GBP 2,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Moto G7 Play With Display Notch, Snapdragon 632 Spotted on FCC in the US
  6. Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 India Launch Expected at HMD Global December 6 Event
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Oppo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,230mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. NASA's InSight Spacecraft Lands Safely on Mars
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.