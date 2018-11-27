Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to be called Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex. While the handset is expected to launch soon, rumours surrounding the price and specifications of the phone has been doing the rounds for a long time now. Previous reports had already claimed that the first foldable phone from Samsung could come with a big price tag, higher than most flagships. However, a new report has claimed that the smartphone will be "mega-expensive", with prices ranging between GBP 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,35,700) and GBP 2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,81,300). From the report, it is expected that there will be a number of foldable phone variants in the market, but they will cost you more than any iPhone or Galaxy Note.

As per a Gizmodo UK report, Samsung may break the GBP 2,000 barrier with the foldable smartphone. A Samsung insider has reportedly told the website that the Flex handset will come in multiple variants. While the price of the handset will reportedly start at GBP 1,500, the most premium one with cost up to GBP 2,000. Samsung's foldable smartphone has previously been rumoured to sport a price tag well above the flagships of 2018, at a point no less than $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) and could be as high as $1,850 (about Rs. 1,35,700).

The report also cited the source as claiming that local carrier EE will offer the Galaxy Flex phone on contract and SIM-free. Meanwhile, Samsung store will reportedly sell the phone SIM-free.

It is worth noting that Samsung has not officially confirmed the price of the upcoming foldable phone. However, in a statement to Gizmodo, the South Korean giant said that "the foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets," and added that it is "currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced."

To recall, Samsung at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month unveiled a foldable smartphone form factor that has been in development in collaboration with Google. Samsung had revealed the upcoming foldable smartphone will fold inward and will sport a 7.3-inch display when unfolded and have a 4.58-inch display like a regular smartphone when folded.