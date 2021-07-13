Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two upcoming foldable phones from the South Korean tech giant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 July 2021 14:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (left), Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch on August 11

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 are allegedly cheaper than their predecessors
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 may pack a 4,500mAh battery, 6.2-inch cover display
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a single SIM slot and eSIM compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's alleged prices in South Korea have been tipped. This is the first time any information regarding the pricing of the two foldable Samsung smartphones has come into the spotlight. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have also been spotted on the TENAA certification site in China, offering a glimpse into some of the key specifications — display size, battery, connectivity, and dimensions — of both the smartphones. Samsung is expected to launch the two phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price (expected)

The alleged pricing of the two foldable Samsung smartphones has been reported by South Korean publication Naver Blog. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced between KRW 1,900,000 and KRW 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakhs and Rs. 1.30 lakhs). On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced around KRW 1,200,000 - KRW 1,280,000 (roughly Rs. 78,000 - Rs. 83,200).

This pricing leak corroborates an earlier report that mentioned the two smartphones could be priced cheaper than their predecessors. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was priced at KRW 2,398,000 (roughly Rs. 1.56 lakhs) and the Galaxy Z Flip was priced at KRW 1,650,000 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakhs). The report also states that Samsung may push current users of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones to upgrade their devices.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was spotted on the TENAA certification site in China. The listing reportedly shows some key specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display on the cover and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone was listed as SM-F9260 and measures 128.1x158.2x6.4mm when folded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also spotted on the TENAA certification site in China. The listing reportedly shows that the clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be shorter and thinner compared to its predecessor — Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's battery is listed as 2,300mAh + 903mAh — essentially a 3,200mAh minimal capacity or 3,300mAh typical capacity battery. The smartphone, listed as SM-F7110, may have a single slot for the SIM card but may also support an eSIM module that allows it to have dual LTE and 5G connectivity. The TENAA listings were spotted by MyFixGuide.





Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications, TENAA
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row


