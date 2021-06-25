Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have had their official-looking renders leaked by a notable tipster on Twitter. The leaked images mostly fall in line with all the rumours that have cropped up around the foldable phones. It was earlier claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was supposed to feature an under-display selfie camera, however, the recently leaked renders show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. The renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 match the renders that were leaked back in May 2021.

Notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on June 24 tweeted some official-looking renders for the foldable smartphones from Samsung. The tweet was first spotted by GSMArena. The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 show that the smartphone may feature support for a special S Pen since the stylus has "Fold Edition" laser-etched on it along with a button at the other end. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, specifications for which are unknown as of now. Earlier, it was being speculated that the smartphone could feature an under-display selfie camera, however, the renders shared by Blass show that it may feature a hole-punch cutout instead.

The renders seem to show that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when folded. However, due to the angles of the renders, it's hard to judge if it would have the screen gap that was found on its predecessors.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's render looks very similar to the ones that were leaked back in May. The flip smartphone seems to have a dual camera setup next to the secondary screen that seems to larger than the one on the Galaxy Z Flip. There also seems to be a dual tone finish and the frame is likely to be constructed of metal surrounding the glass body panels.

Also, one of the images shared by Blass seems to be an official promotional photo for both foldable smartphones. Hence, it should be safe to assume that the clamshell foldable smartphone would be christened as Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Recently, Samsung reportedly ordered production run of 50,000 to 70,000 units per day of both these smartphones. It is being speculated that Samsung wants to produce seven million units of these smartphones before their alleged unveiling at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

