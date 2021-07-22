Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (not the official names) have been tipped to feature IPX8 water resistance. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its two new foldable smartphones on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event and it looks like water resistance will be one of the upgrades over the previous generation. As impressive as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip were, they did not come with any official IP rating.

The upcoming folding flagships from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are expected to come with an official IPX8 water resistance, according to a tweet by known tipster Max Weinbach (@MaxWeinbach). This means despite the design of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung has managed to protect the internals from water damage to a decent extent. An IPX8 rating means the device has not been tested for dust resistance – as denoted by the ‘X,' but the ‘8' means that it can handle continuous immersion in water typically in up to three metres.

This isn't the first time some kind of water resistance rating has been tipped for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Back in April, the two phones were tipped to come with an official IP rating but at the time, it was unclear which rating it would be.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the upcoming foldable phones so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung recently announced it will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 that will be livestreamed on its website. The event has been titled “Get ready to unfold” and the teaser for the same shows the two foldable form factors which makes it quite clear that the next-generation foldable smartphones will be unveiled. In addition, the company is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, and the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds as well.