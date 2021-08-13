Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been teased to launch in India on August 20. The company will be collaborating with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for the launch. Samsung teased the date in an interaction with the actor on Twitter, though it didn't explicitly mention it to be the launch date. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched globally on August 11 along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung India took to Twitter to tease the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the country through in interaction with Alia Bhatt. The tweet tagging the actor said: “We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!” While it doesn't clearly state August 20 is the launch date, that will likely be the case.

The two foldable phones were launched on August 11 bringing some upgrades over their predecessors and also coming in at a lower price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,33,600) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 74,200). The foldable phones come with IPX8 water-resistant builds.

As for the specifications, both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs and feature 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has dual OIS support. There is a 10-megapixel camera on its cover and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on its inner or unfolded display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens.