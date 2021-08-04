Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders in India are also said to have begun

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 August 2021 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (left), Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch on August 11

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,35,000
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be priced between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000
  • Both smartphones are speculated to be cheaper than their predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 alleged India pricing has surfaced online. The two foldable Samsung smartphones are expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The leaked prices of the two smartphones suggest that they may be cheaper than their respective predecessors. Apparently, customers in India can now also pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones, even though Samsung has not declared it officially.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India (expected)

As per tipster Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be priced in India around Rs. 1,35,000, with an MRP of Rs. 1,49,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 retail price could range from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 90,000. This corroborates a report from June that the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones could be priced lower than their predecessors. The tipster shared the alleged pricing of the smartphones in collaboration with 91Mobiles.

The European prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked earlier are expected to start at EUR 2,009 (roughly Rs. 1,76,800) and EUR 1,029 (roughly Rs. 90,500), respectively. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,23,100), which suggests the upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone could be much cheaper than its predecessor.

Samsung has not indicated the pricing of its upcoming foldable smartphones yet. They are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

Another tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), has shared a screenshot claiming that pre-bookings for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have now at Samsung India outlets offline. But there's no official word from Samsung on it. A third-party reseller — Cellular World — has also opened pre-bookings for the upcoming foldable smartphones.

Satvik Khare
