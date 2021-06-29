Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 display sizes were tipped by a Korean news outlet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 June 2021 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (left), Galaxy Z Flip 3 official-looking renders leaked recently

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 expected to be unveiled in early August
  • Both smartphones were recently spotted on different certification sites
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 may start selling towards the end of August

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 display sizes have just been tipped. The foldable smartphones are expected to be unveiled during a 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 3. Not much is known about the smartphones but, recently, a few official-looking renders leaked online hinted at the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both smartphones were also recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification websites.

Tipster Tron (@FrontTron), via the Korean News outlet ETNews, recently shared the display sizes of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to sport dual screens where the primary screen may be 7.55 inches with a 4:3:2 aspect ratio and the cover screen could be 6.23 inches with a 5:4 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch primary display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and a 1.9-inch secondary screen on the cover.

The official-looking renders of the upcoming foldable smartphones from Samsung leaked recently suggested a few things about their design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's render showed an S Pen that had the words 'Fold Edition' laser-etched on it. The phone was seen featuring a triple rear camera setup, the specifications for which are not yet known. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was seen with a two-tone finish cover housing a dual camera setup and a secondary display. The body of the smartphone is expected to be finished in glass surrounded by a metal frame.

Last week, both the Samsung smartphones were spotted on different certification sites. This suggests an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The former was spotted on BIS listing with the model numbers SM-G507B and SM-F926B/DS, hinting that it may launch in the Indian market soon. While the latter was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site with the model number SM-F711U along with some key specifications. It is expected to be 5G-enabled as it was listed to support a dozen 5G NR frequency bands.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy, Foldable Phones
