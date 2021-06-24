Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 June 2021 17:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Giuseppe Spinelli

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come in a dual-tone finish and 4 colour options - Black, Green, Purple, White

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may cost 20 percent less than its predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be 5G-enabled
  • 7 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 have been ordered

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sites, respectively. The listing on these certification sites hints that the launch of these foldable smartphones may be true. It can be expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may soon launch in the Indian market, owing to the listing on the BIS certification site. The Galaxy Z Flip 3's FCC listing suggest that the phone could support 5G and NFC.

Notable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the BIS listing for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the model number SM-G507B and SM-F926B/DS. The listing for the foldable Samsung smartphone suggests that it may soon launch in the Indian market. Another report states that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may cost 20 percent less than its predecessor. The upcoming foldable smartphone could be priced at $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakhs).

A report from last month leaked some photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The leaked photos suggest that the smartphone may feature an under-display selfie camera. Additionally, the foldable smartphone from Samsung may also support a Hybrid S Pen and may come in three colour options - Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

A report by 91Mobiles states that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted on the FCC certification site. The clamshell foldable smartphone has model number SM-F711U and the FCC listing shows some key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The listing suggests that the foldable Samsung smartphone may be 5G enabled as it supports n71, n12, n5, n66, n2, n25, n30, n41, n77, n78, n260, and n261 5G NR frequency bands. It may also support NFC, several LTE bands, and wireless charging support.

A report from May 2021 suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may support a maximum of 15W (9V, 1.67A) wired charging. The foldable Samsung smartphone may also come with S Pen support and may come in four finishes - Black, Green, Purple, and White.

Samsung has also reportedly ordered the production of at least 50,000 units per day of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The South Korean tech giant is planning to produce seven million units of these smartphones before their alleged launch in August 2021.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, BIS, FCC, Foldable Phones
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Reliance Jio 5G Network Offers 1Gbps Speeds in Testing, JioFiber Now in 3 Million Homes: Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
