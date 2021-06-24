Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sites, respectively. The listing on these certification sites hints that the launch of these foldable smartphones may be true. It can be expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may soon launch in the Indian market, owing to the listing on the BIS certification site. The Galaxy Z Flip 3's FCC listing suggest that the phone could support 5G and NFC.

Notable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the BIS listing for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the model number SM-G507B and SM-F926B/DS. The listing for the foldable Samsung smartphone suggests that it may soon launch in the Indian market. Another report states that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may cost 20 percent less than its predecessor. The upcoming foldable smartphone could be priced at $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakhs).

A report from last month leaked some photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The leaked photos suggest that the smartphone may feature an under-display selfie camera. Additionally, the foldable smartphone from Samsung may also support a Hybrid S Pen and may come in three colour options - Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

A report by 91Mobiles states that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted on the FCC certification site. The clamshell foldable smartphone has model number SM-F711U and the FCC listing shows some key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The listing suggests that the foldable Samsung smartphone may be 5G enabled as it supports n71, n12, n5, n66, n2, n25, n30, n41, n77, n78, n260, and n261 5G NR frequency bands. It may also support NFC, several LTE bands, and wireless charging support.

A report from May 2021 suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may support a maximum of 15W (9V, 1.67A) wired charging. The foldable Samsung smartphone may also come with S Pen support and may come in four finishes - Black, Green, Purple, and White.

Samsung has also reportedly ordered the production of at least 50,000 units per day of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The South Korean tech giant is planning to produce seven million units of these smartphones before their alleged launch in August 2021.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.