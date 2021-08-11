Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hands-on video has surfaced online just ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event where both foldable phones are expected to be officially unveiled. The hands-on video gives us a glimpse of the under-display camera technology that Samsung would offer particularly on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is not appearing with the same technology as it seems to have the cutout for the selfie camera visible. Separately, purported specification sheets of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been posted on Twitter to suggest the new hardware details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hands-on video

YouTube channel DroneMania has posted the hands-on video purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The video appears to show the entire design and user interface of both unannounced phones for nearly one-and-a-half minutes. There aren't many surprises as we already saw some high-quality marketing material suggesting the key features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Nevertheless, the hands-on video seems to show off the phones in a way they would look following their official launch and not like any computer-generated images or 3D renders.

One of the most noticeable features that the video highlights is the under-display camera that is long rumoured to be a part of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. A separate video has also been uploaded by the source to detail how the selfie camera hides itself with a virtual cover of pixels. It appears to become almost unnoticeable most of the time.

Update: The original hands-on video and the separate one showing the under-display camera that were posted by DroneMania have been removed. However, concept designer Ben Geskin re-uploaded the same hands-on video on his YouTube channel.

Xiaomi had unveiled its Mi Mix 4 on Tuesday as its first commercial phone to carry an under-display camera. Samsung is likely to be the next big vendor to offer a similar experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The hands-on video also suggests that the under-display camera technology would be limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and would not be a part of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also shows the crease that could be prominent enough on both foldable phones.

In addition to the hands-on video, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted the specification sheets of both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to suggest most of their internals. The specifications look quite similar to what was leaked recently.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appear to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and come in an IP68-certified build. The phones will also come with stereo speakers and have dedicated eSIM card support, according to the leaked specifications sheet. Further, there could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both new models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with a 7.6-inch foldable full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with a Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The display could also include HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside the primary display, there could be a 6.2-inch cover AMOLED display with 832x2,268 pixels resolution. The cover display also appears to have HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup that could include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor carrying a telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be a 4-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. Further, the cover side of the phone appears to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung seems to offer a range of connectivity options on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port.

The leaked specifications sheet shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, there could also be some other variants of the phone, with different RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung appears to have provided a 4,400mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with wireless and reverse charging support. The phone would also include 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is tipped to have a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could also include a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the lid, with a 512x260 pixels resolution. For photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears to have a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There could also be a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung may provide the same list of connectivity options on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that could be on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, except UWB. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also appears to have a 3,300mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging support and 15W fast charging. The clamshell phone has appeared with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, though there could be some other configurations as well.

That said, Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event at 7:30pm IST today where it is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company is also likely to debut its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches and Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at the virtual event.