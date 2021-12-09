Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs

Samsung launched the current generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones in August 2021.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 December 2021 18:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are part of Samsung’s series of foldable smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung had released the One UI 4 beta in late October
  • Samsung Galaxy Z are foldable smartphones
  • One UI 4 comes with enhanced stock Google and Samsung apps

Samsung recently released the stable build of the One UI 4 for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, it is being reported that the update has been temporarily suspended. This step was taken after a considerable number of Samsung Galaxy Z smartphone users reportedly faced issues after installing the One UI 4 update. Samsung had started testing the beta version of the One UI 4 update in late October and the stable version rolled out recently was expected to be ready for a wider release.

A report by Android Community claims that the update is far from stable and has been discontinued. Some users in South Korea reportedly said that the update has bricked their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. Many other users claimed that their Samsung smartphones went into recovery mode after installing this update. Several of them were also reportedly facing issues like slow performance, applications not working, screen flickering, poor audio quality and more. There are reports of images getting automatically deleted from galleries. Others have claimed that the display of their Samsung Galaxy Z smartphones get stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Earlier, SamMobile had reported on December 7 that Samsung had started rolling out the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Serbia. The Android 12-based One UI 4 came with the December 2021 security patch as well. It featured a revamped user interface with newer widget designs. The update was also equipped with enhanced stock Google and Samsung apps.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are part of the South Korean tech giant's lineup of foldable smartphones. The current generation of Galaxy Z smartphones was launched globally by Samsung in August 2021.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung, One UI 4, Android 12
India Sees Jump in Online Purchase of Smartphones in 2021 Due to COVID-19: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs
