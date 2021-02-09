Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications, Model Numbers Leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to be available with at least 256GB of storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 February 2021 14:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications, Model Numbers Leak
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 likely to come with the model number SM-F926
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is tipped to have the model number SM-F711
  • Both the phones may run on Android 11-based One UI 3.5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are rumoured to launch as the next foldable handsets from the company this year. While Samsung hasn't announced the names of its next-generation foldable phones, the traditional naming pattern followed by Samsung suggests that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the official names of the foldable handsets expected this year. Details about the two phones have leaked online, including storage options and software.

SamMobile has leaked specifications and model numbers of the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip handsets, rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone is reported to come with model number SM-F926 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip clamshell-like folding handset is tipped to have model number SM-F711.

The report says that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be available with at least 256GB of storage and is expected to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which should be priced lesser that the Galaxy Fold model, is reported to come in 128GB and 256GB storage models. This handset may also run on the same software.

To recall, the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy S21 series runs on One UI 3.1, and the software is yet to trickle down to other handsets. One UI 3.5 seems to be company's big future update that may not debut before the second half of 2021. Usually, Samsung introduces new software with its ‘Galaxy Note' series, but with rumours floating that there may be no Galaxy Note series moving forward, it only seems natural that Samsung launches its next major UI with its latest foldable phones.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
