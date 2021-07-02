Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera information has been leaked by a tipster on Twitter. As per the information available, the foldable smartphone will have a total of five cameras — three on the back, one on the unfolded display, and one on the secondary display. Meanwhile, the alleged US version of the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is expected to make its debut in India sometime in August, and has leaked in various renders.

The first set of information comes from tipster Tron who tweeted that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with five cameras. The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung phone is expected to feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a third 12-megapixel snapper with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera on the outer display, when the phone is in folded state, is claimed to have a 10-megapixel sensor. The front camera that is claimed to be located under the main display is said to sport 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0-micron pixels.

In related news, the US model of the handset has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench website. As per a listing on the benchmarking website, a smartphone with model number SM-F926U — believed to be of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — has been spotted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. A smartphone with the same model number was previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site. Furthermore, the phone is seen with 12GB of RAM, and running Android 11. It scored 1,124 points on the single core test, and 3,350 points on the multi-core tests.

A previous report says that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be available in three shades — Black, Gradient Pinkish, and Navy Green. All these hues appear to have a matte finish. The phone is rumoured to launch in India in the second week of August.