Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G are expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Ahead of their launch, a new report has suggested that the "temporary" prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in South Korea are set at $1,990 (roughly Rs. 1,48,900) and $1,370 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500), respectively. It was further added that the South Korean tech giant would soon work with telecom carriers to finalise the additional details. Samsung is also expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy Note 20 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to a report by the South Korean publication ETNews, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G are similar to the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip LTE. To recall, the Samsung phones were launched at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,48,200) and $1,380 (roughly Rs. 1,03,300), respectively.

The report also claims that unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not come bundled with Galaxy Buds earbuds. The report indicates that there will be a gap between the sale date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 models in "order to concentrate interests from consumers." The second-generation Fold 2 phone will reportedly be limited to South Korea first and later to other global markets.

It is unclear whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be made available to purchase right after its launch or later.

Samsung will reportedly position its foldable phones as ultra-premium products until the end of 2020, and then unveil relatively cheaper models in 2021 when the supply of foldable screens stabilises, the ETNow report stated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications (expected)

Earlier in July, reports tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would feature a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED display (Y-OCTA) with 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.23 inches.

Other rumoured features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 include Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 4,365mAh battery with 15W fast wireless charging support, and triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to see minor changes in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The phone is rumoured to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC rather than Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.