Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting Some of Galaxy Z Fold 2’s Features Via a Software Update

Samsung Galaxy Fold will be getting more productivity and camera features in the update.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 October 2020 17:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting Some of Galaxy Z Fold 2's Features Via a Software Update

It may take Samsung a few days to roll out the update for all Galaxy Fold devices globally

Highlights
  • Galaxy Fold will be getting some of Galaxy Z Fold 2’s features
  • Galaxy Fold will be able to launch up to three apps together
  • Users can connect to a Smart TV wirelessly through Samsung DeX

Samsung will be rolling out an update for its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold soon that will include many of the Galaxy Z Fold 2's features. Samsung said that it wanted to give more users access to the latest foldable innovations. The features vary from productivity capabilities to camera experiences, and will enhance the experience for Galaxy Fold users. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched last month, while the Galaxy Fold was introduced more than a year ago.

As Samsung has just announced the update, it may take a few days for it to be available to all Galaxy Fold devices across the globe.

New features coming to Samsung Galaxy Fold

App Pair that allows users to launch up to three favourite apps together in their preferred split-screen layouts is one of the productivity features that will be rolling out for Galaxy Fold soon. This feature can be accessed via the Edge Panel. You can also arrange the Multi-Active Window layout horizontally, for more flexibility during multi-tasking.

The update will also include Samsung DeX that will let users connect to a Smart TV wirelessly. After the two devices are connected, it is even possible to use the device's display as a touch pad to control the second display.

Coming to the new camera features, Galaxy Fold will soon have Auto framing that zooms in or out automatically, depending on the number people in front of the camera. It can also track motion to keep the subject centrally framed. Capture View Mode, meanwhile, lets users check their photos as they shoot. It shows up to five of the photos or videos, and also gives a preview of the next shot.

With Dual Preview, the photographer and subject can both see the preview of image as it displays it on the cover and internal display of the phone. This works for videos as well. You can also activate Rear Cam Selfie and use the high-resolution rear camera to take a selfie. The Pro Video Mode now comes with more shooting (21:9 ratio and 24fps video) and assistant functions. Single Take, meanwhile, lets you capture up to 15 seconds of content to deliver a selection of moments in photos and video.

In the upcoming update for Galaxy Fold, you will be able to directly share the password of the Wi-Fi that you are connected to with other Galaxy devices around you. It is also possible to see the speed of nearby connections.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Display (Primary) 7.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4380mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1536x2152 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Fold update
What Is Doomscrolling, and Who’s to Blame for It?

