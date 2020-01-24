Samsung is rumoured to be working on its own clamshell-style foldable phone to take on Motorola Razr 2019. Said to be called Galaxy Z Flip, the phone has popped up in multiple rumours and leaks until now. Now, a fresh set of rumours has surfaced on Twitter that indicate that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will pack a capacitive fingerprint sensor, same as the Galaxy Fold, and comes with the company's new Ultra-Thin Glass solution. The glass is said to have a crease.

According to tipster Max Weinbach, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor, not an in-display one. However, this doesn't come as a surprise as Samsung's first foldable phone had also employed a capacitive fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Weinbach claims that the phone will pack dual 12-megapixel shooters, one of which will have a wide-angle lens and other will pack an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is also said to be support wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging.

Further, Weinbach says that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a secondary display on the front that is believed to be 1-inch in size and will show charging speed, battery information, and more. It can also reportedly act as a viewfinder, so users will be able to take selfies if they want utilising the main camera.

As mentioned, the phone is said to pack Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass that is going to be one of the highlights as all existing foldable phones use plastic solutions, not glass. Unfortunately, it will have crease as its plastic counterpart. Weinbach further noted the support for 15W fast charging as well as the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC in the Samsung phone.

As per the rumours and leaks until now, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to come with a 6.7-inch flexible Dynamic AMOLED display. The phone is likely to be unveiled alongside the company's Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked event or before that next month. We should hear more over the coming days.