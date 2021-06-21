Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report

Samsung has ordered 7 million units of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 combined.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 June 2021 11:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with support for Hybrid S Pen

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 may see 50,000 units produced daily
  • The smartphones may be unveiled on August 3 at Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 may go on sale starting August 27

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have reportedly entered production. Samsung has ordered 50,000 to 70,000 units to be produced a day for each of the smartphones to be ready in time for their launch in August. However, Samsung hasn't yet divulged any information regarding the specifications of the two smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is expected to announce the foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, with sales beginning later that month.

A report by FrontPageTech claims that Samsung has ordered 50,000 to 70,000 units to be manufactured each day for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones. As per sources, Samsung is planning to produce approximately seven million units of the smartphone before the smartphones are launched.

A report earlier this month claimed that Samsung may start selling the foldable smartphones starting August 27 along with the Galaxy Watch Series 4. The report also states that Samsung had initially planned to sell the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the foldable smartphones but has now reportedly decided to focus on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Watch Series 4. The upcoming foldable smartphones and the smartwatches are expected to launch during the next Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held on August 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000) to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,000). The clamshell foldable smartphone may come with 15W fast charging support along with support for Samsung S Pen, according to reports from May. Another report showed the alleged design for the smartphone that may feature a dual camera setup along with a small screen that is big enough to read text messages. The leaked images also show a dual tone finish that blends the screen and the cover seamlessly. The smartphone is expected to come in four finishes — Black, Green, Purple, and White.

In May 2021, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature an under-display selfie camera. Additionally, the foldable smartphone may also come with support for a Hybrid S Pen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is touted to come in three colour options — Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US and UK Release

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. Vivo Y12A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  6. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  7. Xiaomi Teases Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Ahead of June 22 India Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Mi TV Webcam With Full-HD Video Calling Support Debuting on June 24
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched
  2. Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Price in India Drops Ahead of Tuesday’s Mi Watch Revolve Active Launch
  4. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Could Launch Soon, CMO Francis Wong's Tweet Hints at India Launch
  5. Facebook, WhatsApp Urge Delhi High Court to Stay CCI Notice in Privacy Policy Matter
  6. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts
  7. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo as a Result of the Merger, Leaked Memo Shows
  8. Apple Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Market Dominance in Germany
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Twitter Users Freeze Deceased Friends, Family Members in Time With Google Maps Street View Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com