Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have reportedly entered production. Samsung has ordered 50,000 to 70,000 units to be produced a day for each of the smartphones to be ready in time for their launch in August. However, Samsung hasn't yet divulged any information regarding the specifications of the two smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is expected to announce the foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, with sales beginning later that month.

A report by FrontPageTech claims that Samsung has ordered 50,000 to 70,000 units to be manufactured each day for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones. As per sources, Samsung is planning to produce approximately seven million units of the smartphone before the smartphones are launched.

A report earlier this month claimed that Samsung may start selling the foldable smartphones starting August 27 along with the Galaxy Watch Series 4. The report also states that Samsung had initially planned to sell the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the foldable smartphones but has now reportedly decided to focus on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Watch Series 4. The upcoming foldable smartphones and the smartwatches are expected to launch during the next Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held on August 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000) to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,000). The clamshell foldable smartphone may come with 15W fast charging support along with support for Samsung S Pen, according to reports from May. Another report showed the alleged design for the smartphone that may feature a dual camera setup along with a small screen that is big enough to read text messages. The leaked images also show a dual tone finish that blends the screen and the cover seamlessly. The smartphone is expected to come in four finishes — Black, Green, Purple, and White.

In May 2021, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature an under-display selfie camera. Additionally, the foldable smartphone may also come with support for a Hybrid S Pen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is touted to come in three colour options — Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.