Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy A50 Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy A50 are reportedly getting the update in parts of Asia and Africa.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 June 2021 18:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy A50 Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (left) and Galaxy A50 are among the few devices to receive June security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is receiving May 2021 Android security patch
  • The update for Galaxy A9 (2018) also gets many bug fixes and patches
  • Samsung hasn't detailed the changelog of the update for any smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy A50 are among the latest handsets to reportedly receive the June 2021 Android security patch through an update. Along with the update, Samsung has bundled some security and privacy improvements with the update but there isn't any information on what they exactly are. The smartphones are receiving the update and many other regions. Additionally, Samsung has also updated the Galaxy A9 (2018) with the May 2021 Android security patch along with many fixes from Google and Samsung.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out June 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip. The F700FXXS5DUE1 update is reportedly rolling out in Bangladesh, Israel, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The South Korean giant hasn't officially revealed what the changelog entails.

SamMobile also reported that Galaxy A50 is also receiving the June 2021 security patch with the update. The A505FDDU8CUE4 update is rolling out in India and Samsung hasn't detailed the changelog yet. Since the Galaxy A50 has already received two major OS updates, it may not receive another OS update. However, it might receive a One UI 3.5 update later this year.

Additionally, Samsung is also updating the Galaxy A9 (2018) with dozens of fixes from Google and 23 fixes from Samsung. The A920FXXU5CUE1 update is rolling out in Brazil and is bundled with the May 2021 security patch. The update was reported by SamMobile.

Users of eligible Samsung smartphones can head to Settings > Software updates > Download and install to manually check for the update. Samsung hasn't given any information on when regions other than the aforementioned ones will be getting the updates.

Last week, Samsung updated the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy S21 series with the June 2021 security patch. Earlier this week, Samsung updated its Galaxy S20 series with the latest Android security patch.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Bright, vibrant screen
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Underpowered for its price
  • Zoom and wide-angle cameras not useful in low light
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 24-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A9, June 2021 Android Security Patch, May 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Mi 11 Ultra Shipments Postponed in India, Xiaomi to Announce First Sale Date When ‘Situation Improves’

