Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy S21 series are reported to be among the first smartphones from the South Korean brand to receive the June 2021 Android security patch, even before the month has begun. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is receiving the update in parts of Europe and South Korea is the first region to get the Galaxy S21 series update. Samsung has also reportedly updated its Galaxy A32 5G and it will get the May 2021 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and security improvements in Vietnam and Thailand. It is expected that Samsung will release the updates to other regions soon.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is receiving the June 2021 Android security patch in Austria, the Baltic region, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, the Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK with the firmware version F707BXXS3DUE1. Samsung hasn't yet revealed the details of the changelog of the update for the clamshell-style flip phone.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are also receiving the June security patch, but only in South Korea. The three smartphones carry G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8 as their firmware versions, respectively. Samsung hasn't released the changelog for the update of the Galaxy S21 series either. The update was first reported by SamMobile.

Samsung also updated the Galaxy A32 5G that brings fixes for three critical vulnerabilities and 23 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures items. Bundled with the update is the May 2021 Android security patch. Samsung is updating the 5G smartphone in Vietnam and Thailand, reports SamMobile. There is no information regarding the firmware version of the smartphone.

There is also no information on the size of the updates. However, it is still recommended that your smartphone is updated while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and has been put on charge. To manually check for the update on an eligible handset, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.