  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 Series are among the first smartphones to receive the June security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 May 2021 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series are all up to date with the latest Android features

Highlights
  • Galaxy A32 5G is receiving major vulnerabilities and exposures fixed
  • The size of the updates are not yet known
  • Samsung hasn't released the changelog for Galaxy Z Flip 5G's update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy S21 series are reported to be among the first smartphones from the South Korean brand to receive the June 2021 Android security patch, even before the month has begun. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is receiving the update in parts of Europe and South Korea is the first region to get the Galaxy S21 series update. Samsung has also reportedly updated its Galaxy A32 5G and it will get the May 2021 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and security improvements in Vietnam and Thailand. It is expected that Samsung will release the updates to other regions soon.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is receiving the June 2021 Android security patch in Austria, the Baltic region, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, the Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK with the firmware version F707BXXS3DUE1. Samsung hasn't yet revealed the details of the changelog of the update for the clamshell-style flip phone.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are also receiving the June security patch, but only in South Korea. The three smartphones carry G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8 as their firmware versions, respectively. Samsung hasn't released the changelog for the update of the Galaxy S21 series either. The update was first reported by SamMobile.

Samsung also updated the Galaxy A32 5G that brings fixes for three critical vulnerabilities and 23 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures items. Bundled with the update is the May 2021 Android security patch. Samsung is updating the 5G smartphone in Vietnam and Thailand, reports SamMobile. There is no information regarding the firmware version of the smartphone.

There is also no information on the size of the updates. However, it is still recommended that your smartphone is updated while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and has been put on charge. To manually check for the update on an eligible handset, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2636 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
