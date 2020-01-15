Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Have 3,300mAh Battery, Ultra-Thin Glass and Plastic Protection for Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery capacity is still bigger than the Motorola Razr’s battery

Updated: 15 January 2020 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigitial

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to debut on February 11 at Samsung’s Unpacked event

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with a 3,300mAh battery
  • It’s also said to have an ultra-thin glass over the display
  • In addition to the glass, it would also have a plastic protective layer

Ever since we got to know that Samsung's next foldable could be called the Galaxy Z Flip, leaks and renders have begun flooding in. We're not too far off from the official event on February 11 and slowly, we're beginning to get more nuggets about the phone's alleged specifications. The latest piece of news comes from an XDA member, who mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip will have a 3,300mAh battery. He also mentions that the display will feature an ultra-thin glass and a plastic layer on top of it, so even if it does get scratches, you'll probably only have to replace the plastic layer. The battery capacity is decent and it should help the phone last longer than Motorola's Razr foldable phone, which only has a 2,510mAh battery.

Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), XDA TV host and a writer at XDA Developers, recently tweeted this information. He also stated that this battery capacity, paired with the Snapdragon 855 SoC (again, only rumoured) should offer similar battery life as a Galaxy S10 smartphone. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip at a more affordable price of under $1,000, so we knew that it wouldn't use a top-end SoC from 2020. The Snapdragon 855 is an obvious choice and not a bad one by any means, which would make it a lot more powerful than the Motorola Razr, which sports a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Weinbach also tweeted that Samsung would be using some sort of ultra-thin glass and plastic layering over the Galaxy Z Flip display. According to him, this should allow users to easily replace the plastic layer, if it gets scratched, for a new one, thereby reducing the overall cost. It will be interesting to see how this ultra-thin glass holds up in the final product, as up until now, most (if not all) foldable phones have had naked, plastic OLED displays or at most, a protective plastic layer over the display.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to launch alongside the new Galaxy S20 series on February 11, at Samsung's Unpacked event. Details are still scarce on what the phone will actually end up looking like, but if it is anything close to what the folks at LetsGoDigital have dreamed up, we can't wait for it.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price
