Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post Launch Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in August along with Galaxy Z Fold 3.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 September 2021 19:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs. 84,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 update rolling out first in Ireland
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in August
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs. 84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is reportedly getting its first security update since launch. As of now, the South Korean smartphone maker is said to be rolling out the update to Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Ireland, with it set to reach other markets soon. Two of Samsung's older foldable handsets — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G — reportedly received the September 2021 security update earlier. The latest security update is also said to have been released for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The rollout of a new update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was first reported by SamMobile. According to the report, the update comes with the firmware version F711BXXU2AUI1 and includes September 2021 Android security patch.

Users are recommended to update the smartphones while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can now manually check for the update by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung is yet to detail the contents of its newest security patch, but it is expected to have fixes for multiple privacy and security-related issues. The new update is also likely to include general bug fixes and device stability upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It runs on One UI based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 22:9 aspect ratio, and a 425ppi pixel density. The phone also has a cover display of 1.9 inches that has 260x512 pixels resolution and 302ppi pixel density.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung, Android security update, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold , Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  6. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  9. Microsoft Surface Go 3 May Launch September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Reportedly Gets Its First Android Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
  3. Red Magic 6S Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz Display Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Ethereum Rival Solana Jumps to 7th Spot in Cryptocurrency Top 10
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May
  7. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com