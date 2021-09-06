Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is reportedly getting its first security update since launch. As of now, the South Korean smartphone maker is said to be rolling out the update to Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Ireland, with it set to reach other markets soon. Two of Samsung's older foldable handsets — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G — reportedly received the September 2021 security update earlier. The latest security update is also said to have been released for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The rollout of a new update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was first reported by SamMobile. According to the report, the update comes with the firmware version F711BXXU2AUI1 and includes September 2021 Android security patch.

Users are recommended to update the smartphones while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can now manually check for the update by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung is yet to detail the contents of its newest security patch, but it is expected to have fixes for multiple privacy and security-related issues. The new update is also likely to include general bug fixes and device stability upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It runs on One UI based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 22:9 aspect ratio, and a 425ppi pixel density. The phone also has a cover display of 1.9 inches that has 260x512 pixels resolution and 302ppi pixel density.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery.