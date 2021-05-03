Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Images Show Dual-Tone Design, Multiple Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come in four colour options — Black, Green, Purple, and White.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 May 2021 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TheGalox

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to could feature a dual camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may feature a dual-tone finish on the outer shell
  • There has been no information regarding the launch of the smartphone
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design and colour options have leaked via an image shared by a tipster on Twitter. It suggests that the rumoured clamshell foldable smartphone from Samsung will come in four colour options — Black, Green, Purple, and White — and a dual-tone finish. The image also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a dual camera setup. There has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the smartphone from Samsung as of yet.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) has shared an image of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Twitter, which was first spotted by SamMobile. It shows the outer shell of the upcoming foldable smartphone sporting a dual camera setup along with a small screen that looks good enough to be able fit a regular-sized text message.

The leaked image suggests that Samsung may opt for a two-tone finish that blends the screen with the cover seamlessly. As per the SamMobile report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be wrapped in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that will improve the external durability of the foldable smartphone. A new armour may also be applied to the hinge and the foldable display to further enhance the durability of the smartphone.

An earlier report detailed the specifications that Samsung may offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The flip phone may sport a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display and the screen size may be between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The flip smartphone may also have a better water and dust resistance rating compared to its predecessor, as well as thinner bezels, a smaller hole-punch cutout, and a new hinge.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Satvik Khare
Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study

