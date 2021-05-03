Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design and colour options have leaked via an image shared by a tipster on Twitter. It suggests that the rumoured clamshell foldable smartphone from Samsung will come in four colour options — Black, Green, Purple, and White — and a dual-tone finish. The image also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a dual camera setup. There has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the smartphone from Samsung as of yet.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) has shared an image of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Twitter, which was first spotted by SamMobile. It shows the outer shell of the upcoming foldable smartphone sporting a dual camera setup along with a small screen that looks good enough to be able fit a regular-sized text message.

The leaked image suggests that Samsung may opt for a two-tone finish that blends the screen with the cover seamlessly. As per the SamMobile report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be wrapped in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that will improve the external durability of the foldable smartphone. A new armour may also be applied to the hinge and the foldable display to further enhance the durability of the smartphone.

An earlier report detailed the specifications that Samsung may offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The flip phone may sport a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display and the screen size may be between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The flip smartphone may also have a better water and dust resistance rating compared to its predecessor, as well as thinner bezels, a smaller hole-punch cutout, and a new hinge.

