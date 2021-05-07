Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Launch Date Tipped; May Come With S Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 May 2021 18:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Launch Date Tipped; May Come With S Pen Support

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Giuseppe Spinelli

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may feature a second screen on the cover

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch on August 3
  • It may support 15W fast charging
  • Samsung hasn't confirmed any information yet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 alleged price, some specifications, and launch date have surfaced online. A tipster also claims that the clamshell-style foldable smartphone could be released in early August. Another report claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone may support 15W fast charging. A separate report states that the upcoming foldable smartphone may support the S Pen stylus. Recently, some renders tipped the design of the smartphone. However, there is no official information from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone as of yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, launch date (expected)

The possible pricing for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been tweeted by tipster Tron (@FrontTron). As per the tweet, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) to $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,770). In a reply to his own tweet, Tron also said that the phone could see a maximum price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

The tipster also claims that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 3. The smartphone is touted to be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip that was launched in India in February 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 charger details, S Pen support (expected)

A report by MyFixGuide states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted on the Chinese certification website 3C (or CCC). The certification shows that the foldable smartphone may support a maximum of 15W (9V, 1.67A). It will also reportedly come with the Adaptive Fast Charge adapter in the box. According to the listing, the smartphone may feature Samsung's EP-TA200 charger. The report also states that the model number on the listing, SM-F7110 refers to the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Another report by LetsGoDigital claims that the Galaxy Z 3 Flip may come with Samsung S Pen support. The report claims that Samsung applied for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on May 6. It states that the trademark is filed under Class 9 and has “smartphones, tablets, protective covers; electronic pen; capacitive stylus” as its description. It is interesting as the trademark filing for the Galaxy Z Flip last year did not mention anything regarding a stylus.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications, S Pen
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus to Bring New Theme Store With OxygenOS 12, Plans to Discuss With Users During Open Ears Forum on May 18

