Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Launch Date Tipped; May Come With S Pen Support

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Giuseppe Spinelli
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 alleged price, some specifications, and launch date have surfaced online. A tipster also claims that the clamshell-style foldable smartphone could be released in early August. Another report claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone may support 15W fast charging. A separate report states that the upcoming foldable smartphone may support the S Pen stylus. Recently, some renders tipped the design of the smartphone. However, there is no official information from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone as of yet.
The possible pricing for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been tweeted by tipster Tron (@FrontTron). As per the tweet, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) to $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,770). In a reply to his own tweet, Tron also said that the phone could see a maximum price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,000).
The tipster also claims that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 3. The smartphone is touted to be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip that was launched in India in February 2020.
A report by MyFixGuide states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted on the Chinese certification website 3C (or CCC). The certification shows that the foldable smartphone may support a maximum of 15W (9V, 1.67A). It will also reportedly come with the Adaptive Fast Charge adapter in the box. According to the listing, the smartphone may feature Samsung's EP-TA200 charger. The report also states that the model number on the listing, SM-F7110 refers to the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
Another report by LetsGoDigital claims that the Galaxy Z 3 Flip may come with Samsung S Pen support. The report claims that Samsung applied for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on May 6. It states that the trademark is filed under Class 9 and has “smartphones, tablets, protective covers; electronic pen; capacitive stylus” as its description. It is interesting as the trademark filing for the Galaxy Z Flip last year did not mention anything regarding a stylus.
