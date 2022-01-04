Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition price is set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,700) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 January 2022 16:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition comes with special wallpapers

Highlights
  • The new Samsung offering will go on sale starting January 15
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition has 8GB of RAM
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition is up for pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition has been unveiled in China, continuing Samsung's collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Samsung has released the new special variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to celebrate the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The handset comes in Winter Dream White colour and will be equipped with Olympics-inspired wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock styles. It features Samsung and Beijing Olympics 2022 logos on the rear as well. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Olympic Commemorative Edition carries the same specifications as the original Galaxy Z Flip 3 which was launched globally in August last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition price, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition cost CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,700) in China. The special edition foldable phone comes in a sole 8GB + 256GB storage option. As mentioned, it comes in Winter Dream White colourway. The handset is up for pre-orders now via Samsung's official e-shop in China and will start shipping to customers starting January 15. As of now, it is unclear if the Olympic Games Edition will launch internationally.

Additionally, Samsung has listed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Connected Set for CNY 9,948 (roughly Rs. 1,16,500). This includes the smartphone and a Samsung Smart Monitor.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in India at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a cover display of 1.9-inch size that has a resolution of 260x512 pixels and a pixel density of 302ppi. It comes with a 5nm octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the handset features a 10-megapixel camera on top of its folding display.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Accelerator, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor are the other sensors available.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition packs a 3,300mAh battery. It weighs 183 grams and handset in its folded form measures 86.4x72.2x15.9-17.1mm.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
