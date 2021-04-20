Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year

Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year

A tipster the Mi Mix 4 and more could have an under-display camera

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 April 2021 15:00 IST
Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year

Foldable devices from Samsung and Oppo are said to come with under-display cameras

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has already unveiled under-display camera tech
  • ZTE launched the Axon 20 5G smartphone with under-display camera
  • ZTE is tipped to bring better under-display camera tech this year

Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will all launch smartphones with under-display selfie cameras this year a tipster says. It has also been claimed that ZTE, which launched the Axon 20 5G smartphone with an under-display camera last year in China, will launch a handset with an improved version of the camera. This technology allows the smartphone to be designed with an edge-to-edge display, without having to resort to a notch or a cut-out design, or bezels.

As per a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the under-display camera will officially debut in foldable smartphones by Samsung and Oppo, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Vivo as well as ZTE smartphones. Xiaomi has already unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology, and last year it said that the technology would reach the mass production stage in 2021.

There has been no new announcement from the company about this, but if the claims by the tipster are to be believed, then it could reach us later this year alongside the Mi Mix 4 launch.

Oppo has also been working on under-display camera technology for some time now.

So far, ZTE is the only company that has launched a smartphone, Axon 20 5G, with an under-display camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel sensor that stays hidden. The recently-launched Axon 30 series of smartphone were expected to feature an under-display camera but instead they came with hole-punch cutout. The tipster however says that an improved version of the under-display camera is coming from the company.

Aside from the phones that have been tipped, and earlier report also suggested that Nokia is also working on an under-display camera solution, so it seems to be set to shape up as a key trend in 2021.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, ZTE, Nokia
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries

Related Stories

Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  2. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Get Bug-Fixing Android 11 Update
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  8. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 12 May Bring App Hibernation Feature to Help Free Storage Space
  2. China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space
  3. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  7. Scientists Bake Meteorites to Understand Atmospheres of Rocky Alien Planets
  8. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year
  9. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  10. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com