Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will all launch smartphones with under-display selfie cameras this year a tipster says. It has also been claimed that ZTE, which launched the Axon 20 5G smartphone with an under-display camera last year in China, will launch a handset with an improved version of the camera. This technology allows the smartphone to be designed with an edge-to-edge display, without having to resort to a notch or a cut-out design, or bezels.

As per a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the under-display camera will officially debut in foldable smartphones by Samsung and Oppo, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Vivo as well as ZTE smartphones. Xiaomi has already unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology, and last year it said that the technology would reach the mass production stage in 2021.

There has been no new announcement from the company about this, but if the claims by the tipster are to be believed, then it could reach us later this year alongside the Mi Mix 4 launch.

Oppo has also been working on under-display camera technology for some time now.

So far, ZTE is the only company that has launched a smartphone, Axon 20 5G, with an under-display camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel sensor that stays hidden. The recently-launched Axon 30 series of smartphone were expected to feature an under-display camera but instead they came with hole-punch cutout. The tipster however says that an improved version of the under-display camera is coming from the company.

Aside from the phones that have been tipped, and earlier report also suggested that Nokia is also working on an under-display camera solution, so it seems to be set to shape up as a key trend in 2021.

