Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Removable Battery, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with IP68 water and dust protection, has an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and features a 6.3-iinch full-HD+ hole-punch display.

Updated: 9 January 2020 11:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Removable Battery, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro offers 64GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is priced in Finland at EUR 499
  • The phone runs on Android Pie, packs 4GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro will offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung has discreetly launched the Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged smartphone that complies with MIL-STD-810G military standards and is IP68 certified. The phone is shockproof, waterproof, and is tested to withstand falls of 1.5 metres. Key features of the phone include a 6.3-iinch full-HD+ hole-punch display with wet touch and glove mode to enhance screen sensitivity, dual rear cameras, and a 4,050mAh battery. The phone has two additional programmable buttons, an on-screen fingerprint reader, and a removable battery function that lets you replace the battery if needed.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro price, release date

Samsung XCover Pro is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,600), and will go on sale in a single Black colour option. The phone has been launched in Finland only, and will be available in the region from January 31. There is no word on when the company looks to launch it in other markets as of yet.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro specifications, design

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the upper left of the screen. There's a dual camera setup at the back with two sensors placed vertically on the top left of the back panel The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the back panel is seen to sport a textured finish. Apart from the volume and power buttons, there are two additional programmable buttons as well

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro supports mPOS for payments and barcode scanners. It runs on Android Pie, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT display, and is reportedly powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro packs 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage capacity, and support further storage expansion using a microSD card.

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has a dual camera setup with a 25-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel autofocus secondary sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and has an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 165.2x76.5x9.94mm, and weighs 217 grams. Sensors on board include acceleration, compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4050mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Specifications, Samsung
